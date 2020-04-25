Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four months after being hired, Marcus Arroyo has completed his first UNLV football coaching staff. Again.

In mid-January, UNLV football announced that Danny Langsdorf had been hired by Arroyo as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. Two months later, however, Langsdorf left to take a job at Colorado. It was subsequently reported in mid-March that Glenn Thomas would replace Langsdorf.

This past week, UNLV football announced that Thomas has been hired as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator. Additionally, Thomas will serve as quarterbacks coach as well for the Mountain West Conference school.

“We are absolutely fired up about adding a coach with Glenn’s level of talent, pedigree and experience to the Rebel family,” said Arroyo in a statement. “He has demonstrated his ability to guide offenses and help players reach their full potential in both college and the NFL. He will play an integral role in our offensive game strategy and quarterback development.”

This is a significant development as it had previously been thought that Arroyo would serve as his own offensive coordinator.

The past three seasons, Thomas served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor. When Matt Rhule left for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Thomas wasn’t retained by new head coach Dave Aranda.

Earlier this year, Thomas was hired by Temple as a senior offensive analyst. From 2015-16, Thomas was part of the Owls’ on-field staff. In 2015, he was the program’s quarterbacks coach. The following year, he added the title of offensive coordinator.

Rounding back to the UNLV football staff, Thomas will serve as the 10th and final on-field assistant. The other nine are: