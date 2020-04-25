UNLV football
UNLV officially completes Marcus Arroyo’s first coaching staff

By John TaylorApr 25, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
Four months after being hired, Marcus Arroyo has completed his first UNLV football coaching staff. Again.

In mid-January, UNLV football announced that Danny Langsdorf had been hired by Arroyo as quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator. Two months later, however, Langsdorf left to take a job at Colorado.  It was subsequently reported in mid-March that Glenn Thomas would replace Langsdorf.

This past week, UNLV football announced that Thomas has been hired as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator.  Additionally, Thomas will serve as quarterbacks coach as well for the Mountain West Conference school.

“We are absolutely fired up about adding a coach with Glenn’s level of talent, pedigree and experience to the Rebel family,” said Arroyo in a statement. “He has demonstrated his ability to guide offenses and help players reach their full potential in both college and the NFL. He will play an integral role in our offensive game strategy and quarterback development.”

This is a significant development as it had previously been thought that Arroyo would serve as his own offensive coordinator.

The past three seasons, Thomas served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor. When Matt Rhule left for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, Thomas wasn’t retained by new head coach Dave Aranda.

Earlier this year, Thomas was hired by Temple as a senior offensive analyst. From 2015-16, Thomas was part of the Owls’ on-field staff. In 2015, he was the program’s quarterbacks coach. The following year, he added the title of offensive coordinator.

Rounding back to the UNLV football staff, Thomas will serve as the 10th and final on-field assistant. The other nine are:

  • Terrence Samuel, wide receivers/passing-game coordinator
  • Cameron Norcross, offensive line/running-game coordinator
  • Scott Baumgartner, running backs
  • Jordan Paopao, tight ends/special teams coordinator
  • Peter Hansen, defensive coordinator/inside linebackers
  • Chad Kauha’aha’a, defensive line
  • Kenwick Thompson, linebackers
  • Damon Magazu, safeties
  • Tre Watson, cornerbacks

Rutgers has now added eight transfers since Greg Schiano took over

Rutgers football
By John TaylorApr 25, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
As we’ve noted previously, Rutgers is killing it on the football recruiting trail.  As it turns out, they’re not doing too shabby when it comes to the portal, either.

Since Greg Schiano (re)took over the Rutgers football program, the Scarlet Knights have added seven players from Ye Olde Transfer Portal.  Included in that are four from the Power Five ranks.

This past week, those numbers unofficially moved up to eight and five.  On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Mayan Ahanotu announced that he has decided to the Rutgers football team.

The defensive lineman had taken the first step in leaving Minnesota by putting his name into the NCAA transfer database earlier this offseason.

If the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule isn’t in place for the 2020 season, Ahanotu would have to sit out the upcoming campaign.  That would then leave the lineman two years of eligibility he could use starting in 2021.

Ahanotu was a three-star member of the Golden Gophers’ 2018 recruiting class.  The Florida native was rated as the No. 50 strongside defensive end in the country.

While Ahanotu played in a pair of games as a true freshman, he was able to take a redshirt for that season.  This past year, the lineman played in three games.  Following that campaign, he was accorded Academic All-Big Ten honors.

Ahanotu’s father, Chidi Ahanotu, played his college football at Cal.  He then went on to a 12-year career in the NFL, playing for five different teams.  The last of those was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the family settled.  Mayan Ahanotu played his high school football in the city of Tampa.

Less than two weeks after Dave Clawson took pay cut, Wake Forest decides to fire Danny Manning and pay the men’s hoops coach a $15 million buyout

Wake Forest
By John TaylorApr 25, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
I’m quite certain that the Wake Forest football coach isn’t the only one who finds the timing curious.  To say the least.

In mid-April, it was confirmed that Dave Clawson would be taking a 10-percent cut in his pay.  The move by the Wake Forest football head coach came amidst the coronavirus pandemic as schools across the country are tightening their financial belts.

Which brings us to today’s development.

As noted by our colleagues at CollegeBasketballTalk, Wake Forest Saturday morning fired its head men’s basketball coach, Danny Manning.  Given the fact that the dismissal comes nearly a month and a half after the sports world was shut down, this certainly qualifies as a surprise.

The most surprising aspect, though?  Manning’s contract calls for a buyout in the neighborhood of $15 million if he’s fired without cause.  Which he was.

So, less than two weeks ago, Clawson voluntarily forfeited somewhere around $220,000 (his 2019 compensation was $2.189 million) to help out what could soon be a cash-strapped athletic department.  Then, Wake Forest voluntarily opts to fire Manning and pay him $15 million in the form of a buyout.

Regardless from where the money for that eight-figure sum is coming, the optics on this one aren’t good.  At all.

Exactly half of the players selected in first two rounds of NFL draft were four-star recruits; nearly 70% were four- and five-stars

NFL Draft recruiting
By John TaylorApr 25, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
As the current NFL draft continues to show, recruiting rankings don’t mean everything. But they do mean a lot. Especially when it comes to the first two rounds.

In the first two rounds, a total of the 64 players found themselves their first professional football homes.  And, of those more than five dozen players selected, exactly half of them (32) were four-star signees* coming out of high school.  On top of that, another 11 were five-star prospects when they signed with their respective schools.

Of the first 20 players picked, 16 of them were either four-star (11) or five-star (five) signees.  The No. 1 overall pick, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, was a four-star coming into Ohio State.  His former five-star teammate, OSU defensive end Chase Young, was selected No. 2 overall.

As the No. 6 pick in the first round, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was the highest-drafted three-star.  Offensive lineman Robert Hunt out of Louisiana was drafted with the seventh pick of the second round, making him the highest-drafted two-star.  And the highest-drafted zero-star?  Div. II Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger, who was selected two picks before Hunt.

All told, 46 of the 106 players (43.4 percent) selected in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft were four-stars in the recruiting rankings.  The next highest percentage was three-stars at 34.9 percent (37 out of 106).

After 11 in the first two rounds, just one five-star, Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, was taken in the third round.

(*According to the 247Sports.com composite.)

FIRST ROUND
1. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow: four-star
2. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young: five-star
3. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah: five-star
4. Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas: four-star
5. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: five-star
6. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert: three-star
7. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown: five-star
8. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons: three-star
9. Florida cornerback CJ Henderson: four-star
10: Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills: four-star
11: Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton: three-star
12. Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III: four-star
13: Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs: four-star
14. South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw: four-star
15. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy: five-star
16. Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell: four-star
17. Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb: four-star
18. USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson: four-star
19. Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette: three-star
20. LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson: four-star
21. TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor: four-star
22. LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson: three-star
23: Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray: three-star
24: Michigan center Cesar Ruiz: four-star
25: Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk: three-star
26: Utah State quarterback Jordan Love: three-star
27: Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks: three-star
28: LSU linebacker Patrick Queen: four-star
29: Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson: five-star
30: Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene: four-star
31: TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney: three-star
32: LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: three-star

Five-star: 6
Four-star: 15
Three-star: 11
Two-star: 0
Zero-star: 0

SECOND ROUND
33. Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins: five-star
34. USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.: four-star
35. Georgia running back D'Andre Swift: five-star
36: Alabama safety Xavier McKinney: four-star
37: Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger: zero-star
38: Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos: four-star
39. Louisiana guard Robert Hunt: two-star
40: TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock: four-star
41: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor: three-star
42: Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault: three-star
43: Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet: four-star
44: LSU safety Grant Delpit: four-star
45. Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr.: three-star
46. Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler: four-star
47. Auburn defensive tackle Marlon Davidson: four-star
48. Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor: four-star
49. Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool: four-star
50. Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson: four-star
51. Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs: four-star
52. Florida State running back Cam Akers: five-star
53. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts: four-star
54. Iowa defensive end AJ Epenesa: five-star
55. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins: four-star
56. Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis: four-star
57. Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson: four-star
58. Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland: three-star
59. Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims: three-star
60. Michigan linebacker Josh Uche: three-star
61. LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton: five-star
62. Boston College running back AJ Dillon: three-star
63. Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr.: four-star
64. Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn: zero-star

Five-star: 5
Four-star: 17
Three-star: 7
Two-star: 1
Zero-star: 2

THIRD ROUND
65. Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson: two-star
66. Memphis wide receiver Antonio Gibson: three-star
67: Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara: four-star
68: Cal defensive back Ashtyn Davis: zero-star
69. LSU guard Damien Lewis: three-star
70. Texas defensive back Brandon Jones: four-star
71. Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike: four-star
72. Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones: three-star
73. Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton: three-star
74. Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun: three-star
75. Ohio State offensive lineman Jonah Jackson: three-star
76. Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn: four-star
77. Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia: three-star
78. Temple center Matt Hennessy: two-star
79. Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga: three-star
80. Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden: four-star
81. South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards: four-star
82. Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore: four-star
83. LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry: three-star
84. Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis: four-star
85. Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon: three-star
86. Utah running back Zack Moss: three-star
87. Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings: four-star
88. Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott: four-star
89. Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler: three-star
90. Florida defensive end Jonathan Greenard: three-star
91. UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi: four-star
92. Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay: four-star
93. Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans: two-star
94. Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara: two-star
95. Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim: five-star
96. TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang: three-star
97: LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips: four-star
98. Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison: three-star
99. UConn offensive tackle Matt Peart: two-star
100. Clemson safety Tanner Muse: three-star
101. Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene: three-star
102: Charlotte linebacker Alex Highsmith: zero-star
103: Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor: four-star
104: Utah safety Terrell Burgess: three-star
105: Dayton tight end Adam Trautman: zero-star
106. Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips: three-star

Five-star: 1
Four-star: 14
Three-star: 19
Two-star: 5
Zero-star: 3

Coroner rules Washington State football player Bryce Beekman died of accidental ovedose

Washington State football
By John TaylorApr 25, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
A tragedy that hit the Washington State football program last month has seen some semblance of closure.

It was confirmed March 24 by the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away the night before.  Beekman was just 22 years of age.  The Associated Press reported that “[a] Washington State football player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving ‘breathing problems.’” According to the Pullman Police Chief, Gary Jenkins, there were no signs of foul play.

The coroner stated at the time “that the case remains an ongoing investigation and that it may take up to three months to determine the cause of death.

Nearly a month to the day later after Beekman’s death, the coroner has issued his ruling much sooner than expected. In a statement, the Whitman County (WA) Coroner’s Office announced that Beekman’s death was the result of an accidental overdose.

After completing the investigation into the death of Bryce A. Beekman, age 22, a student at Washington State University, from Baton Rouge Louisiana, the Coroner has determined that the decedent died on March 23, 2020, at his residence in Pullman, WA. The cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and promethazine. The manner of death was accidental.

At the time his passing was made public, Wazzu released a pair of statements in the university’s first comments on Beekman’s passing.

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” said new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state. He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60. He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.