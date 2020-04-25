A tragedy that hit the Washington State football program last month has seen some semblance of closure.

It was confirmed March 24 by the Pullman (Wash.) Police Department that Washington State football player Bryce Beekman passed away the night before. Beekman was just 22 years of age. The Associated Press reported that “[a] Washington State football player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving ‘breathing problems.’” According to the Pullman Police Chief, Gary Jenkins, there were no signs of foul play.

The coroner stated at the time “that the case remains an ongoing investigation and that it may take up to three months to determine the cause of death.

Nearly a month to the day later after Beekman’s death, the coroner has issued his ruling much sooner than expected. In a statement, the Whitman County (WA) Coroner’s Office announced that Beekman’s death was the result of an accidental overdose.

After completing the investigation into the death of Bryce A. Beekman, age 22, a student at Washington State University, from Baton Rouge Louisiana, the Coroner has determined that the decedent died on March 23, 2020, at his residence in Pullman, WA. The cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and promethazine. The manner of death was accidental.

At the time his passing was made public, Wazzu released a pair of statements in the university’s first comments on Beekman’s passing.

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” said new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Beekman was born in Wisconsin and spent his first three years of high school in the state. He then spent his senior year in Louisiana.

After beginning his collegiate career at an Arizona junior college, Beekman joined the Washington State football program as a three-star 2019 signee. An early enrollee, the 6-2, 190-pound defensive back started all 13 games for the Cougars this past season.

Beekman, who would’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2020, finished the 2019 campaign fifth on the team in tackles with 60. He was also credited with 2½ tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.