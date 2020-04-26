The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry just got a little spicier. Not that it really needed it, though.
Dylan Brooks is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the Class of 2021. The five-star weakside defensive end is the No. 18 recruit overall on the 247Sports.com composite. He’s not only the No. 1 player at his position, the Roanoke, Ala., high schooler is also the No. 1 prospect regardless of position in the state of Alabama.
Obviously, Brooks holds offers from Alabama. From Auburn as well. Sunday, however, the 6-5, 220-pound lineman announced that he has decided to join the other side of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry as he announced on Twitter his commitment to the Volunteers.
Locked In🔒 #GBO🍊 @CoachJPruitt @DansleyAnsley @shelton_felton pic.twitter.com/Kxv4dtl6cz
— Dylan Brooks (@_dylanbrooks) April 26, 2020
In addition to those already mentioned, Brooks also held offers from, among others, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.
With Brooks’ commitment, UT now has the No. 13 class in the country. That’s also good for third in the SEC.
Now, as for the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry on the field? The Crimson Tide has won 13 straight over the Rocky Top denizens, including a 35-13 win this past season. The last Third Saturday in October win for the Vols came in 2006. When Brooks was somewhere in the neighborhood of four-years-old. And the iPhone hadn’t even been invented.
All-time, the Tide leads that series 56-38-7.