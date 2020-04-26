Alabama-Tennessee rivalry
Top-rated 2021 prospect in state of Alabama commits to… Tennessee as Vols finally beat Crimson Tide at something football-related

By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT
The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry just got a little spicier.  Not that it really needed it, though.

Dylan Brooks is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the Class of 2021.  The five-star weakside defensive end is the No. 18 recruit overall on the 247Sports.com composite.  He’s not only the No. 1 player at his position, the Roanoke, Ala., high schooler is also the No. 1 prospect regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

Obviously, Brooks holds offers from Alabama.  From Auburn as well.  Sunday, however, the 6-5, 220-pound lineman announced that he has decided to join the other side of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry as he announced on Twitter his commitment to the Volunteers.

In addition to those already mentioned, Brooks also held offers from, among others, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

With Brooks’ commitment, UT now has the No. 13 class in the country.  That’s also good for third in the SEC.

Now, as for the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry on the field?  The Crimson Tide has won 13 straight over the Rocky Top denizens, including a 35-13 win this past season.  The last Third Saturday in October win for the Vols came in 2006.  When Brooks was somewhere in the neighborhood of four-years-old.  And the iPhone hadn’t even been invented.

All-time, the Tide leads that series 56-38-7.

Virginia Tech transfer Jacoby Pinckney officially moved to App State

App State football
By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
App State has officially added a Power Five football player to its roster.

Back in January, it was reported that Jacoby Pinckney was one of four Virginia Tech wide receivers to enter the NCAA transfer database. Earlier this month on his personal Twitter account, Pinckney announced that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Appalachian State.

Last week, App State officially confirmed the wide receiver’s addition to its football roster.

Pinckney has a personal connection to the App State football program. His older brother, Brandon Pinckney, was a cornerback for the Mountaineers from 2013-17.

Unless the NCAA implements its new one-time transfer rule in the coming months, Pinckney will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.

Pinckney was a four-star 2019 signee. He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

This past season, Pinckney took a redshirt for the Hokies.

App State posted a school-record 13 wins this past season. The Mountaineers claimed their fourth straight shared or outright Sun Belt Conference championship in 2019. In mid-December, Eli Drinkwitz left App State after one season to take over at Missouri. The Mountaineers stayed in-house as offensive line coach Shawn Clark was confirmed as Drinkwitz’s replacement three days later.

Western Kentucky’s season-opening starting QB Steven Duncan is in the transfer portal

Western Kentucky football
By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
We missed this item on an erstwhile Western Kentucky football player, so how about we catch up on it.  If that’s okay with you, of course.

On his personal Twitter account last week, Steven Duncan announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That would be the first step in potentially leaving the Western Kentucky football team.

According to Duncan, he’ll graduate from WKU in May.  The quarterback would be leaving Bowling Green not only with immediate eligibility in 2020 but another year to use in 2021 as well.

“First I would like to thank [head coach Tyson] Helton for believing in me and offering me a scholarship to play football for Western Kentucky University,” Duncan wrote. “It has been an honor and a blessing to spend time at such a social place. Also, I would like to thank [offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan] Ellis for everything he has done for me throughout the time we’ve had together on the Hill.

“To all my teammates through the years it has been an honor battling with y’all through the highs and lows that we have experienced.  Love all of y’all. I am blessed to have gained so many brothers during my time at WKU. I will cherish all of the relationships I have made.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Duncan started the first three games of the 2019 campaign, including the season-opening upset loss to FCS Central Arkansas.  In that third game, though, he suffered a broken foot that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.  Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Duncan had been considered the front-runner to claim the starting job in 2020.

All told, Duncan completed 180 of his 308 pass attempts (58.4 percent) for 1,863 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  He also ran for another 203 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries.

During his time with the Hilltoppers, Duncan started eight of the 13 games in which he played.

Trevor Lawrence the wagering favorite over Justin Fields to be No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Once again, the football futures of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are intertwined.

First off, yes, we know that the 2020 NFL Draft just ended.  Yes, we’re fully aware that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fate of 2020 college football season is very much up in the air.  Thirdly, do you really have anything better to do?

With that out of the way, the MGM Grand has released its wagering odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.  The two favorites?  Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, of course. The Clemson quarterback is a sizable favorite at 2/5.  His Ohio State signal-calling counterpart, meanwhile, sits at 7/2.

The two players, who are both rising third-year juniors, have been connected to one another going back to their days in high school.

Both played their high school ball in the state of Georgia.  Lawrence was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018.  The No. 2 player?  Fields.  Lawrence’s Tigers, of course, beat Fields’ Buckeyes in a come-from-behind win in one of the two 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this past season.  In March, Fields and Lawrence were the only college football players named as semifinalists for the Sullivan Award.

Since the 2019 season ended, Fields and Lawrence — or Lawrence and Fields — are far and away the favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

For those curious, the most noteworthy odds that don’t involve Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields belong to a player from Oregon.  An offensive lineman, actually.  Tackle Penei Sewell has been given 5/1 odds to be the first player selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

2020 Louisville signee Dexter Rentz shot, killed

Louisville football
By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Sadly during these trying times, the Louisville football program has been hit with a tragedy unrelated to the coronavirus.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Dexter Rentz was one of four people shot in an incident in Orlando very late Saturday night.  The 18-year-old Rentz, a 2020 Louisville football signee, was the lone individual who died as a result of the shooting.

Very few details of what led up to the shooting have been released.  No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate the shooting.

Sunday morning, Scott Satterfield release a statement addressing Rentz’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz,” the Louisville football head coach said. “He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

Wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer mourned the death of Rentz via Twitter.

“To live life to the fullest & to have it end so suddenly puts family into perspective,” the assistant wrote. “Dex will always be a member of the Cardinal family & a Freak4Life. He remains a light in dark times.”

Rentz was a three-star member of the Louisville football Class of 2020.  The Ocoee, Fla., native chose the UofL over, among others, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Pitt, Purdue and Rutgers.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Rentz’s way-too-soon passing.

This is actually the second tragedy the Louisville football program has suffered in a month.  Late last March, the father of wide receiver Corey Reed succumbed to complications of the coronavirus.