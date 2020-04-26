App State has officially added a Power Five football player to its roster.
Back in January, it was reported that Jacoby Pinckney was one of four Virginia Tech wide receivers to enter the NCAA transfer database. Earlier this month on his personal Twitter account, Pinckney announced that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Appalachian State.
Last week, App State officially confirmed the wide receiver’s addition to its football roster.
Pinckney has a personal connection to the App State football program. His older brother, Brandon Pinckney, was a cornerback for the Mountaineers from 2013-17.
Unless the NCAA implements its new one-time transfer rule in the coming months, Pinckney will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.
Pinckney was a four-star 2019 signee. He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.
This past season, Pinckney took a redshirt for the Hokies.
App State posted a school-record 13 wins this past season. The Mountaineers claimed their fourth straight shared or outright Sun Belt Conference championship in 2019. In mid-December, Eli Drinkwitz left App State after one season to take over at Missouri. The Mountaineers stayed in-house as offensive line coach Shawn Clark was confirmed as Drinkwitz’s replacement three days later.