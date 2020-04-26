We missed this item on an erstwhile Western Kentucky football player, so how about we catch up on it. If that’s okay with you, of course.

On his personal Twitter account last week, Steven Duncan announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. That would be the first step in potentially leaving the Western Kentucky football team.

According to Duncan, he’ll graduate from WKU in May. The quarterback would be leaving Bowling Green not only with immediate eligibility in 2020 but another year to use in 2021 as well.

“First I would like to thank [head coach Tyson] Helton for believing in me and offering me a scholarship to play football for Western Kentucky University,” Duncan wrote. “It has been an honor and a blessing to spend time at such a social place. Also, I would like to thank [offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan] Ellis for everything he has done for me throughout the time we’ve had together on the Hill.

“To all my teammates through the years it has been an honor battling with y’all through the highs and lows that we have experienced. Love all of y’all. I am blessed to have gained so many brothers during my time at WKU. I will cherish all of the relationships I have made.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Duncan started the first three games of the 2019 campaign, including the season-opening upset loss to FCS Central Arkansas. In that third game, though, he suffered a broken foot that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Prior to his decision to enter the portal, Duncan had been considered the front-runner to claim the starting job in 2020.

All told, Duncan completed 180 of his 308 pass attempts (58.4 percent) for 1,863 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for another 203 yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries.

During his time with the Hilltoppers, Duncan started eight of the 13 games in which he played.