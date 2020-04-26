San Diego State football may be losing some quarterback depth to an institution of higher, higher learning.

Last week, Joe Green took the first step in leaving the San Diego State football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt freshman was buried on the depth chart — per the San Diego Union-Tribune, he was fourth in the quarterback pecking order — heading into spring practice. That, of course, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most would assume that placement triggered the portal decision. Per Green, though, that’s not the case. At all.

“I am very happy at San Diego State,” the football player told the Union-Tribune. “There’s nothing about the coaching staff, there’s nothing about the depth chart, there’s nothing about where the offense is going that I didn’t like. But this is a decision I want to make for my life.”

Green went on to explain to the newspaper that continuing his playing career in the Ivy League is more in line with his life goals.

Since about the age of 8, when my dad and I talked, it’s either been about stocks or football,” Green said. “I’ve always been kind of an analytical guy. I’m very much a thinker from that aspect. Just something about Wall Street that I want to go for in my life. I’m very happy at San Diego State, but it’s just something I want to go for. And I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Man, I just wish I did it.’ … “There’s a lot of things I want to do after football. Then you come home for a little while and start to realize, I’m really involved in the markets. That’s a huge interest of mine, I’d say equal to football right now in my life. If you look at that, I know football’s not going to last forever. I know you can make it from anywhere, but I feel like having the connections and circles you run in at a school in the Ivy League would be something that if I go for it, I won’t regret.

Green was a two-star member of the San Diego State football Class of 2019. The state of Washington product had originally committed to Harvard.

Last season, Green took a redshirt.

It should be noted that, last month, Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Lucas Johnson joined the San Diego State football team. As a graduate transfer.