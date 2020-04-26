Once again, the football futures of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are intertwined.

First off, yes, we know that the 2020 NFL Draft just ended. Yes, we’re fully aware that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fate of 2020 college football season is very much up in the air. Thirdly, do you really have anything better to do?

With that out of the way, the MGM Grand has released its wagering odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The two favorites? Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, of course. The Clemson quarterback is a sizable favorite at 2/5. His Ohio State signal-calling counterpart, meanwhile, sits at 7/2.

The two players, who are both rising third-year juniors, have been connected to one another going back to their days in high school.

Both played their high school ball in the state of Georgia. Lawrence was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018. The No. 2 player? Fields. Lawrence’s Tigers, of course, beat Fields’ Buckeyes in a come-from-behind win in one of the two 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this past season. In March, Fields and Lawrence were the only college football players named as semifinalists for the Sullivan Award.

Since the 2019 season ended, Fields and Lawrence — or Lawrence and Fields — are far and away the favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

For those curious, the most noteworthy odds that don’t involve Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields belong to a player from Oregon. An offensive lineman, actually. Tackle Penei Sewell has been given 5/1 odds to be the first player selected in the 2020 NFL draft.