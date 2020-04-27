College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: WATCH: Louisville hands out scholarships to three walk-ons at emotional team meeting
THE SYNOPSIS: As always, these will never, ever get old. At all.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Alabama, SEC reign in first round of NFL draft
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, the headlines were “LSU, SEC reign in first round of NFL draft.”
2018
THE HEADLINE: Michigan confirms NCAA waiver for Shea Patterson, QB eligible for 2018 season
THE SYNOPSIS: This was the end of a long and winding — and contentious — road for the Ole Miss transfer.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Travel stipends for families remain in place for 2017 playoff semifinals, title game
THE SYNOPSIS: See, the NCAA has some semblance of a heart. And a brain.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Wisconsin reportedly looking at Lambeau Field game against LSU
THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, that game on the Frozen Tundra was made official. Then, two years after that, unranked Wisconsin upset No. 5 LSU 16-14 in the home of the Green Bay Packers. UW is scheduled to return to Lambeau Field this season for a primetime showdown with Notre Dame.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Parts of Tuscaloosa ‘have been obliterated’ by massive storm
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the saddest, most horrific stories we’ve ever covered here at CFT.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Daughter tries to put kibosh Urban-to-OSU talk
THE SYNOPSIS: Nearly seven months to the day later, Urban Meyer was named as Ohio State’s head coach.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Pair of Hogs arrested for getting biblical with Mary Jane
THE SYNOPSIS: Again, this one is included only for the headline.
2009
THE HEADLINE: MEYER RIPS CRITICS OF GATORS… INCLUDING FORMER PLAYERS*
THE SYNOPSIS: Urban Meyer was unhappy with criticism of Tim Tebow. Specifically, that the polarizing figure couldn’t play quarterback at the next level. So, let’s go to Ye Olde Statline to see if Urbs was correct in getting his unmentionables wadded up:
GAMES: 35
ATTEMPTS: 361
COMPLETIONS: 173
COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 47.9
PASSING YARDS: 2,422
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS: 17
INTERCEPTIONS: 9
YARDS PER ATTEMPT: 6.7
PASSER RATING: 75.3
(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)