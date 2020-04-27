College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: WATCH: Louisville hands out scholarships to three walk-ons at emotional team meeting

THE SYNOPSIS: As always, these will never, ever get old. At all.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama, SEC reign in first round of NFL draft

THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, the headlines were “LSU, SEC reign in first round of NFL draft.”

2018

THE HEADLINE: Michigan confirms NCAA waiver for Shea Patterson, QB eligible for 2018 season

THE SYNOPSIS: This was the end of a long and winding — and contentious — road for the Ole Miss transfer.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Travel stipends for families remain in place for 2017 playoff semifinals, title game

THE SYNOPSIS: See, the NCAA has some semblance of a heart. And a brain.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Wisconsin reportedly looking at Lambeau Field game against LSU

THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, that game on the Frozen Tundra was made official. Then, two years after that, unranked Wisconsin upset No. 5 LSU 16-14 in the home of the Green Bay Packers. UW is scheduled to return to Lambeau Field this season for a primetime showdown with Notre Dame.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Parts of Tuscaloosa ‘have been obliterated’ by massive storm

THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the saddest, most horrific stories we’ve ever covered here at CFT.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Daughter tries to put kibosh Urban-to-OSU talk

THE SYNOPSIS: Nearly seven months to the day later, Urban Meyer was named as Ohio State’s head coach.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pair of Hogs arrested for getting biblical with Mary Jane

THE SYNOPSIS: Again, this one is included only for the headline.

2009

THE HEADLINE: MEYER RIPS CRITICS OF GATORS… INCLUDING FORMER PLAYERS*

THE SYNOPSIS: Urban Meyer was unhappy with criticism of Tim Tebow. Specifically, that the polarizing figure couldn’t play quarterback at the next level. So, let’s go to Ye Olde Statline to see if Urbs was correct in getting his unmentionables wadded up:

GAMES: 35

ATTEMPTS: 361

COMPLETIONS: 173

COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 47.9

PASSING YARDS: 2,422

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS: 17

INTERCEPTIONS: 9

YARDS PER ATTEMPT: 6.7

PASSER RATING: 75.3

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)