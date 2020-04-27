Count the Kansas football head coach among the growing list of individuals who have tightened their financial belts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was confirmed Monday morning by Kansas that its football head coach, Les Miles, will forfeit 10 percent of his pay over the next six months, beginning May 1. According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Miles was paid $2.775 million in 2019. That means Miles will forego somewhere in the neighborhood of $140,000 in pay over the next half-year.

“My family and I so enjoy being a part of KU, our athletic community and Lawrence,” said Miles in a statement. “This is a great place and I enjoy giving to this University. Returning 10 percent of my salary is something we wanted to do to help a place we’ve quickly grown to love. We are all going through this pandemic together and I believe that our country will come through this stronger.”

In addition to Miles, men’s head basketball coach Bill Self and athletic director Jeff Long will take the same cut in pay. All told, the combined salary reduction will save the athletics department nearly $500,000 over the six-month period.

“I have learned quickly since arriving at KU a little over a year and a half ago about the determination and resiliency of our fans as well as the entire Lawrence community,” Long stated. “My family has been welcomed with open arms and we want to do our part by helping the University and Kansas Athletics get through these tough times. Along with the leadership of our University, I am foregoing 10 percent of my salary beginning on May 1. We continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021.

“While we do not know when this pandemic will come to an end, we are encouraged by the strength of each of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We will continue taking steps to position our athletics department for a successful future. I am proud to be a Kansas Jayhawk and represent this prestigious University.”

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.