Kansas football
Kansas’ Les Miles latest college football head coach to take pay cut

By John TaylorApr 27, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Count the Kansas football head coach among the growing list of individuals who have tightened their financial belts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was confirmed Monday morning by Kansas that its football head coach, Les Miles, will forfeit 10 percent of his pay over the next six months, beginning May 1.  According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Miles was paid $2.775 million in 2019.  That means Miles will forego somewhere in the neighborhood of $140,000 in pay over the next half-year.

“My family and I so enjoy being a part of KU, our athletic community and Lawrence,” said Miles in a statement. “This is a great place and I enjoy giving to this University. Returning 10 percent of my salary is something we wanted to do to help a place we’ve quickly grown to love. We are all going through this pandemic together and I believe that our country will come through this stronger.”

In addition to Miles, men’s head basketball coach Bill Self and athletic director Jeff Long will take the same cut in pay.  All told, the combined salary reduction will save the athletics department nearly $500,000 over the six-month period.

“I have learned quickly since arriving at KU a little over a year and a half ago about the determination and resiliency of our fans as well as the entire Lawrence community,” Long stated. “My family has been welcomed with open arms and we want to do our part by helping the University and Kansas Athletics get through these tough times. Along with the leadership of our University, I am foregoing 10 percent of my salary beginning on May 1. We continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021.

“While we do not know when this pandemic will come to an end, we are encouraged by the strength of each of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We will continue taking steps to position our athletics department for a successful future. I am proud to be a Kansas Jayhawk and represent this prestigious University.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

LSU players selected in 2020 NFL draft set to get PAID

LSU football
By John TaylorApr 27, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
It really paid off to be an LSU football player over the past few months.  Both literally and figuratively.

In December, Joe Burrow became the first LSU football player to win the Heisman Trophy since Bill Cannon in 1959.  A month later, LSU capped off a magical, record-breaking 2019 football campaign by knocking off defending national champ Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game.

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night, LSU saw five players selected.  That was one away from tying the record set by Miami in 2004.  Friday night of the NFL draft, another five LSU football players were taken.  The 10 Tigers selected tied the record Ohio State set in 2016 for most players selected through the first three rounds. When the dust finally settled Saturday evening, a record-tying 14 LSU football players had been drafted.

All of which brings us to the financial aspect of this post.

Citing Spotrac projections, Cody Worsham, a digital media reporter for LSU athletics, tweeted that the 14 Tigers selected during the three-day draft will sign contracts with a total value in excess of $124 million.  Of that, $59.2 million is projected to be the total of their collective signing bonuses.

Obviously, the biggest contract will go to Burrow.  According to that same Spotrac website, the quarterback is expected to sign a fully guaranteed, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals worth $36.19 million.  There is also a fifth-year option available.

Below are all 14 of the LSU football players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1, No. 1 overall: quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Round 1, No. 20 overall: defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Round 1, No. 22 overall: wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings.
  • Round 1, No. 28 overall: linebacker Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens.
  • Round 1, No. 32 overall: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Round 2, No. 44 overall: defensive back Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns.
  • Round 2, No. 61 overall: defensive back Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans.
  • Round 3, No. 69 overall: offensive lineman Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks.
  • Round 3, No. 83 overall: offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos.
  • Round 3, No. 97 overall: linebacker Jacob Phillips, Cleveland Browns.
  • Round 4, No. 131 overall: defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, Arizona Cardinals.
  • Round 4, No. 108 overall: offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, Washington Redskins.
  • Round 6, No. 185 overall: longsnapper Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins.
  • Round 7, No. 251 overall: tight end Stephen Sullivan, Seattle Seahawks.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 27, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: WATCH: Louisville hands out scholarships to three walk-ons at emotional team meeting
THE SYNOPSIS: As always, these will never, ever get old.  At all.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama, SEC reign in first round of NFL draft
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, the headlines were “LSU, SEC reign in first round of NFL draft.”

2018

THE HEADLINE: Michigan confirms NCAA waiver for Shea Patterson, QB eligible for 2018 season
THE SYNOPSIS: This was the end of a long and winding — and contentious — road for the Ole Miss transfer.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Travel stipends for families remain in place for 2017 playoff semifinals, title game
THE SYNOPSIS: See, the NCAA has some semblance of a heart.  And a brain.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Wisconsin reportedly looking at Lambeau Field game against LSU
THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, that game on the Frozen Tundra was made official. Then, two years after that, unranked Wisconsin upset No. 5 LSU 16-14 in the home of the Green Bay Packers.  UW is scheduled to return to Lambeau Field this season for a primetime showdown with Notre Dame.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Parts of Tuscaloosa ‘have been obliterated’ by massive storm
THE SYNOPSIS: This was one of the saddest, most horrific stories we’ve ever covered here at CFT.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Daughter tries to put kibosh Urban-to-OSU talk
THE SYNOPSIS: Nearly seven months to the day later, Urban Meyer was named as Ohio State’s head coach.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pair of Hogs arrested for getting biblical with Mary Jane
THE SYNOPSIS: Again, this one is included only for the headline.

2009

THE HEADLINE: MEYER RIPS CRITICS OF GATORS… INCLUDING FORMER PLAYERS*
THE SYNOPSIS: Urban Meyer was unhappy with criticism of Tim Tebow.  Specifically, that the polarizing figure couldn’t play quarterback at the next level. So, let’s go to Ye Olde Statline to see if Urbs was correct in getting his unmentionables wadded up:

GAMES: 35
ATTEMPTS: 361
COMPLETIONS: 173
COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 47.9
PASSING YARDS: 2,422
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS: 17
INTERCEPTIONS: 9
YARDS PER ATTEMPT: 6.7
PASSER RATING: 75.3

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

2020 prospect Kobe Stewart, one-time an Arizona State commit, is headed to FAU

FAU football
By John TaylorApr 27, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
While most of the attention is on the Class of 2021, FAU football is still working on its 2020 class.

Back in September of last year, Kobe Stewart committed to playing for Arizona State.  Exactly three months later, the wide receiver decommitted from the Sun Devils.

Last week on Twitter, Stewart announced that he has committed to playing for FAU football.  Not only that, but Stewart announced that he has already signed with the Owls.

For what it’s worth, the FAU football program has not confirmed Stewart’s addition to the roster.  He’s not yet listed on the Owls’ online roster, either.

Stewart is a three-star 2020 prospect. He’s the No. 86 player regardless of position in the state of California.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton Bowl, Lane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

Top-rated 2021 prospect in state of Alabama commits to Tennessee

Alabama-Tennessee rivalry
By John TaylorApr 26, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT
The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry just got a little spicier.  Not that it really needed it, though.

Dylan Brooks is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the Class of 2021.  The five-star weakside defensive end is the No. 18 recruit overall on the 247Sports.com composite.  He’s not only the No. 1 player at his position, the Roanoke, Ala., high schooler is also the No. 1 prospect regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

Obviously, Brooks holds offers from Alabama.  From Auburn as well.  Sunday, however, the 6-5, 220-pound lineman announced that he has decided to join the other side of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry as he announced on Twitter his commitment to the Volunteers.

In addition to those already mentioned, Brooks also held offers from, among others, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

With Brooks’ commitment, UT now has the No. 13 class in the country.  That’s also good for third in the SEC.

Now, as for the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry on the field?  The Crimson Tide has won 13 straight over the Rocky Top denizens, including a 35-13 win this past season.  The last Third Saturday in October win for the Vols came in 2006.  When Brooks was somewhere in the neighborhood of four-years-old.  And the iPhone hadn’t even been invented.

All-time, the Tide leads that series 56-38-7.