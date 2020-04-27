Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It really paid off to be an LSU football player over the past few months. Both literally and figuratively.

In December, Joe Burrow became the first LSU football player to win the Heisman Trophy since Bill Cannon in 1959. A month later, LSU capped off a magical, record-breaking 2019 football campaign by knocking off defending national champ Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game.

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night, LSU saw five players selected. That was one away from tying the record set by Miami in 2004. Friday night of the NFL draft, another five LSU football players were taken. The 10 Tigers selected tied the record Ohio State set in 2016 for most players selected through the first three rounds. When the dust finally settled Saturday evening, a record-tying 14 LSU football players had been drafted.

All of which brings us to the financial aspect of this post.

Citing Spotrac projections, Cody Worsham, a digital media reporter for LSU athletics, tweeted that the 14 Tigers selected during the three-day draft will sign contracts with a total value in excess of $124 million. Of that, $59.2 million is projected to be the total of their collective signing bonuses.

$124,058,812: Total value of contracts for the 14 @LSUfootball players drafted this week, per @spotrac projections. $59,162,842: Total value of signing bonuses for the 14 @LSUfootball players drafted this week, per @spotrac projections. #NFLSU #NFLDraft #NFL$U — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) April 26, 2020

Obviously, the biggest contract will go to Burrow. According to that same Spotrac website, the quarterback is expected to sign a fully guaranteed, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals worth $36.19 million. There is also a fifth-year option available.

Below are all 14 of the LSU football players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft: