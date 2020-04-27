Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadly, the ranks of the famed 44 Club at Syracuse football has been thinned yet again.

Monday, the football program confirmed the passing of former Orange running back Glenn Moore. Moore had just turned 59 on March 20 of this year.

Details surrounding Moore’s death have not been released.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Glenn Moore,” a statement on the official Syracuse football Twitter account began. “A three-year letterwinner (1980-82), Glenn carried on the tradition of No. 44, wearing the jersey for two seasons. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Moore’s best season came as a freshman. In 1980, Moore ran for 480 yards and three touchdowns on 97 carries. The New Jersey native would finish his Syracuse football career with 174 carries for 791 yards and five scores.

All told, Moore played in 33 games for the Orange.

Moore’s most noteworthy achievement at the school was becoming the first player to wear the No. 44 in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse had moved its football home from Archbold Stadium for the 1980 season.

“As great of a football player that Glenn was, he was an even better friend,” an obituary read, in part. “This was evident by his desire for everyone to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. He made it his life’s mission to witness to everyone he met.

“He used to say, “When I die, don’t cry for me, I’ll be in Glory!” We are all comforted knowing that he is home in Heaven with Jesus.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those impacted by Moore’s passing.