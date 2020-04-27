Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas State is hoping that the third time will be a charm for one vagabond college football player.

Amidst the sexual assault scandal, JP Urquidez was one of a handful of 2016 Baylor signees who were granted releases from their National Letters of Intent. A couple of days later, the offensive lineman transferred to Texas.

Earlier this offseason, however, Urquidez opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Over the weekend on Twitter, though, Urquidez announced that he will be transferring into the Texas State football program.

Will be attending grad school and playing my last year @TXSTATEFOOTBALL #eatemupcats #hookem — JP Urquidez (@JP_OT2016) April 26, 2020

As a graduate transfer, Urquidez will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Urquidez was a four-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the country. He was also the No. 37 player at any position in the state of Texas and the No. 244 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

At Texas, the 6-7, 300-poundUrquidez played in a combined 15 games. A baker’s dozen of those appearances came during the 2019 season. Most of that action, though, came on special teams.

Urquidez’s addition helps stem a mini-wave of departures that have hit the Texas State football program.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal.

Texas State is coming off its second consecutive 3-9 football season, its first under head coach Jake Spavital. In fact, the Bobcats haven’t finished above-.500 since going 7-5 in 2014. The 2012 season was the program’s first at the FBS level.