Buffalo football
Getty Images

Ex-UCLA LB Tyre Thompson gets sixth season at Buffalo

By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Buffalo football program is the latest beneficiary of the abounding and never-ending benevolence of the NCAA.

In a tweet Monday, Tyree Thompson announced that he has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by The Association.  That medical hardship waiver will allow the linebacker to play this coming season.

Thompson had entered the NCAA transfer database in December.  Earlier this offseason, he opted to transfer into the Buffalo football program.

After beginning his collegiate career at a California junior college, Thompson transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2018 season.  That year, Thompson started all 12 games at inside linebacker for the Bruins.  His 55 tackles that season were good for fourth on the team.

In 2019, however, August foot surgery sidelined Thompson for the entire season.  That injury played a role in the player getting a sixth season.

Thompson will be coming to a Lance Leipold-led Buffalo football program that just completed its fifth season under the coach.

In 2019, Buffalo claimed the program’s first-ever bowl win.  The Bulls also set a program record with 10 wins the year before, breaking the old mark of eight set twice (2008, 2013).  Some of the luster was taken off that historic campaign, though, as Buffalo suffered a come-from-ahead loss to Northern Illinois in the conference championship game and then coughed up four fumbles in a Dollar General Bowl loss to Troy.

Buffalo has won 24 games over the last three seasons, the second-most of any school in the Mid-American Conference over the same time and the most wins over a three-year span in school history.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky QB Gunnar Hoak confirms grad transfer to Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoak will embark on his second season as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Justin Fields and backup Chris Chugunov. In mop-up duty last year, Hoak completed all six of his passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

2019

THE HEADLINE: 2019 NFL Draft a showcase once again for SEC with record 64 players taken
THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, the it-just-means-more conference nearly tied the record with 63 taken.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Charles Woodson guarantees win over Ohio State in Michigan commencement speech
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven months later, the Buckeyes overwhelmed the Wolverines 62-39.  It was THE Ohio State University’s eighth-straight win in the rivalry.  And 15th in the last 16 meetings.

2017

THE HEADLINE: SEC remains atop NFL draft’s first-round perch
THE SYNOPSIS: You sensing a trend here?

2017

THE HEADLINE: Today in Harbaugh being Harbaugh: Michigan coach sings opera, spars with offensive coordinator in gladiator ring
THE SYNOPSIS: In five seasons in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh has gone 47-18 overall.  And 32-12 in Big Ten play.  The Wolverines have finished higher than third in the B1G East just once (2018).  Harbaugh does make off-field headlines, though.  So the U-M program has that going for it.  Which is nice.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh part of the field for Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tourney
THE SYNOPSIS: See above.

2015

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Urban Meyer says all signs point to Braxton Miller staying
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ohio State head coach was correct.  Miller did indeed opt to remain with the Buckeyes.  He did, though, move from quarterback to a hybrid wide receiver/H-back position. That switch came after the emergence of J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones the previous season.  Because of Miller’s injury, of course

2013

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten announces new divisions, nine-game conference slate
THE SYNOPSIS: The additions of Maryland and Rutgers triggered this shakeup.  It also triggered the merciful euthanization of “Legends” and “Leaders.” Seven years later: seriously, what the ever-lovin’ hell, B1G?

2012

THE HEADLINE: Kansas kicks off Charlie Weis era with spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than three seasons later, after a 6-22 record, Kansas kicked Weis to the curb.  With a golden parachuteYet another golden parachute.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Girlfriend of Tide football player reportedly killed in tornado
THE SYNOPSIS: The girlfriend of Alabama long-snapper Carson Tinker was indeed killed in the storms that “obliterated” Tuscaloosa.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State-Michigan cracks greatest sports rivalries Top Ten
THE SYNOPSIS: The Game is still The greatest rivalry in college football.  YMMV, of course.

Reports: Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood suffers torn ACL

Oklahoma football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

By way of Oklahoma, and for the first time since the coronavirus shut down the sport, we have a college football player being injured working out on his own.

Rivals.com was the first to report that Jadon Haselwood has suffered a torn ACL.  247Sports.com subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver had sustained a significant knee injury.

“Haselwood was training and awkwardly cut and tore it,” the latter website wrote.  Obviously, surgery will be required to repair the damage.  At this point, it’s unclear when that elective procedure will be performed.  It’s also unclear in which state the injury was incurred, and if that state is allowing elective surgeries.

Thus far, there has been no comment from the Oklahoma football program on the development.

Haselwood was one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019.  The Georgia native was the No. 1 player in the state regardless of position.  He was also the top receiver in that class.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he was the No. 4 prospect overall.

As a true freshman, Haselwood was tied for third on the Sooners with 19 receptions.  His 272 yards were fifth on the team.

Given the significant departures at the position, Haselwood has been viewed as a likely candidate to replace the lost production.

The Sooners lost 99 receptions, 1,932 yards and 16 touchdowns to the NFL.  To be fair, most of that came from one player.  This past season, All-American CeeDee Lamb totaled 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 catches.  Lamb was selected in the first round of the NFL draft, 17th overall, by the Dallas Cowboys.

With a statline of 43-743-5 last season, Charleston Rambo will be the leading returning receiver for Oklahoma football.  OU also added a graduate transfer at the position in Obi Obialo.  In three seasons at Marshall, Obialo caught 79 passes.

Shaquille O’Neal to pay funeral expenses for Louisville signee killed in drive-by shooting

Shaq Louisville
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

Shaq is stepping up — way up — as the Louisville football family deals with another tragedy.

Late Saturday night, Dexter Rentz was one of four people shot in an incident in Orlando.  The 18-year-old Rentz, a 2020 Louisville signee, was the lone individual who died as a result of the shooting.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal happens to live in Orlando and heard of the tragedy.  After doing some research into the young man’s background, Shaq decided to reach out to the Louisville signee’s family.  In speaking with Rentz’s parents, Shaq informed them that he would be paying for all of the funeral expenses. Including, he told ESPN.com, a horse & carriage and custom-made casket.

“He was on his way, he really was,” the former LSU star told the website. “I don’t know what it feels like to lose a son, but I know what it feels like to lose someone.

“This one hurts my heart. It really does. I wish things like this would never go on. It’s just so sad, and I want to be able to help his family. I wanted to take care of it.”

Via Twitter, Shaq received the thanks of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra.

“Appreciate @SHAQ assisting with the funeral of @DexterRentz,” the AD wrote. “Very nice gesture for a terrific young man. Still struggling with the fact we won’t get to see his smile on campus this fall.”

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Rentz’s mother stated that her son was at his grandfather’s house at the time of the shooting.  Just as he was about to pull away from the house, his vehicle was sprayed with bullets.  According to the mom, it was a drive-by shooting, but Rentz wasn’t the target.

“They [were] at my daddy’s house on Ellese Street, right across the street from, I guess, the apartment house where these guys were shooting,” Salisa “Missy” Rentz Sinclair told the Sentinel. “These guys just were doing a drive-by and let off rounds. It hit Dexter, but it was not targeted for Dexter. He got shot on his left side. The guys let off over 15 rounds. … This was all from some rap beef, I guess.

Troy, UAB reportedly schedule future home-and-home

Conference USA Sun Belt
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As we’re in the midst of a pandemic-induced dearth of news, how about a little Conference USA and Sun Belt scheduling action?

According to the must-read website FBSchedules.com — seriously, follow those fine folks on Twitter HERE, if you’re not already — UAB of Conference USA and Troy of the Sun Belt have scheduled a future home-and-home series.  The Trojans will travel to Birmingham’s Protective Stadium Sept. 23, 2028.  On Sept. 8 of the following season, the Blazers will make the trek to Troy for the return game.

The website noted that the contract for the series “is dated August 1, 2019 and was fully executed on Oct. 7, 2019.”  As of yet, neither the Conference USA nor Sun Belt schools have announced the home-and-home.  For whatever reason.

Since the two schools moved up to the FBS level in the early part of this century, the football programs have met 10 times.  That first meeting came in 2002.  The most recent matchup was in 2014.  The Trojans lost both of those games, but won five in between as the series is knotted up at five-all.

Both universities, of course, are located in Alabama.  In fact, Troy and UAB are separated by less than 140 miles.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019.  That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey.  Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.

UAB, meanwhile, has gone 20-8 the past two seasons. Included in that was a school-record 11 wins during the 2018 season.  Following that campaign, Bill Clark was named as the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.