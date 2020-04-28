Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo football program is the latest beneficiary of the abounding and never-ending benevolence of the NCAA.

In a tweet Monday, Tyree Thompson announced that he has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by The Association. That medical hardship waiver will allow the linebacker to play this coming season.

Just got the word today, that my 6th year waiver was approved🙏🏿 Thank you lord #TMC — Ree📞🙏🏿 (@TyreeT_) April 27, 2020

Thompson had entered the NCAA transfer database in December. Earlier this offseason, he opted to transfer into the Buffalo football program.

After beginning his collegiate career at a California junior college, Thompson transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2018 season. That year, Thompson started all 12 games at inside linebacker for the Bruins. His 55 tackles that season were good for fourth on the team.

In 2019, however, August foot surgery sidelined Thompson for the entire season. That injury played a role in the player getting a sixth season.

Thompson will be coming to a Lance Leipold-led Buffalo football program that just completed its fifth season under the coach.

In 2019, Buffalo claimed the program’s first-ever bowl win. The Bulls also set a program record with 10 wins the year before, breaking the old mark of eight set twice (2008, 2013). Some of the luster was taken off that historic campaign, though, as Buffalo suffered a come-from-ahead loss to Northern Illinois in the conference championship game and then coughed up four fumbles in a Dollar General Bowl loss to Troy.

Buffalo has won 24 games over the last three seasons, the second-most of any school in the Mid-American Conference over the same time and the most wins over a three-year span in school history.