College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky QB Gunnar Hoak confirms grad transfer to Ohio State

THE SYNOPSIS: Hoak will embark on his second season as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Justin Fields and backup Chris Chugunov. In mop-up duty last year, Hoak completed all six of his passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

2019

THE HEADLINE: 2019 NFL Draft a showcase once again for SEC with record 64 players taken

THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, the it-just-means-more conference nearly tied the record with 63 taken.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Charles Woodson guarantees win over Ohio State in Michigan commencement speech

THE SYNOPSIS: Seven months later, the Buckeyes overwhelmed the Wolverines 62-39. It was THE Ohio State University’s eighth-straight win in the rivalry. And 15th in the last 16 meetings.

2017

THE HEADLINE: SEC remains atop NFL draft’s first-round perch

THE SYNOPSIS: You sensing a trend here?

2017

THE HEADLINE: Today in Harbaugh being Harbaugh: Michigan coach sings opera, spars with offensive coordinator in gladiator ring

THE SYNOPSIS: In five seasons in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh has gone 47-18 overall. And 32-12 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have finished higher than third in the B1G East just once (2018). Harbaugh does make off-field headlines, though. So the U-M program has that going for it. Which is nice.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh part of the field for Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tourney

THE SYNOPSIS: See above.

2015

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Urban Meyer says all signs point to Braxton Miller staying

THE SYNOPSIS: The Ohio State head coach was correct. Miller did indeed opt to remain with the Buckeyes. He did, though, move from quarterback to a hybrid wide receiver/H-back position. That switch came after the emergence of J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones the previous season. Because of Miller’s injury, of course

2013

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten announces new divisions, nine-game conference slate

THE SYNOPSIS: The additions of Maryland and Rutgers triggered this shakeup. It also triggered the merciful euthanization of “Legends” and “Leaders.” Seven years later: seriously, what the ever-lovin’ hell, B1G?

2012

THE HEADLINE: Kansas kicks off Charlie Weis era with spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: Less than three seasons later, after a 6-22 record, Kansas kicked Weis to the curb. With a golden parachute. Yet another golden parachute.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Girlfriend of Tide football player reportedly killed in tornado

THE SYNOPSIS: The girlfriend of Alabama long-snapper Carson Tinker was indeed killed in the storms that “obliterated” Tuscaloosa.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State-Michigan cracks greatest sports rivalries Top Ten

THE SYNOPSIS: The Game is still The greatest rivalry in college football. YMMV, of course.