As we’re in the midst of a pandemic-induced dearth of news, how about a little Conference USA and Sun Belt scheduling action?

According to the must-read website FBSchedules.com — seriously, follow those fine folks on Twitter HERE, if you’re not already — UAB of Conference USA and Troy of the Sun Belt have scheduled a future home-and-home series. The Trojans will travel to Birmingham’s Protective Stadium Sept. 23, 2028. On Sept. 8 of the following season, the Blazers will make the trek to Troy for the return game.

The website noted that the contract for the series “is dated August 1, 2019 and was fully executed on Oct. 7, 2019.” As of yet, neither the Conference USA nor Sun Belt schools have announced the home-and-home. For whatever reason.

Since the two schools moved up to the FBS level in the early part of this century, the football programs have met 10 times. That first meeting came in 2002. The most recent matchup was in 2014. The Trojans lost both of those games, but won five in between as the series is knotted up at five-all.

Both universities, of course, are located in Alabama. In fact, Troy and UAB are separated by less than 140 miles.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019. That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey. Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.

UAB, meanwhile, has gone 20-8 the past two seasons. Included in that was a school-record 11 wins during the 2018 season. Following that campaign, Bill Clark was named as the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.