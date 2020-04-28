Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The quarterback room at Nebraska will be a little thinner the next time the football team gets together.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report that Noah Vedral has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The quarterback subsequently confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that he is in the portal.

Vedral will be leaving the Nebraska football program as a graduate transfer. He will also have two years of eligibility he can use.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

When he pulls the trigger on a move, it will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined Nebraska in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program. Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course. However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster. Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games. Both of those starts came this past season. In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards. He had no touchdowns and one interception.

With Vedral’s impending departure, Nebraska will be left with two-year starter Martinez, his projected backup Luke McCaffrey and freshman Logan Smothers as scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster.