One of Jonathan Smith‘s Oregon State football assistants will have to redo his business cards thanks to a promotion.

While we missed out on this last week, Oregon State football announced Thursday that Kefense Hynson has been promoted to passing-game coordinator. Hynson will continue to serve in his role as Beavers’ wide receivers coach.

“Coach Hynson’s contribution to game planning on offense, and his creative ideas of attacking opposing defenses, has been extremely valuable,” the Oregon State football head coach said in a statement. “He has had a strong voice in our game planning the last two years and our wide receivers have developed and thrived under his leadership. I’m excited about his continued contributions and his new title is well-deserved.”

Hynson just completed his second season in Corvallis. From the school’s release:

The Beavers’ offense in 2019 was among the school’s best in the history of the program. OSU compiled its second-most points for a 12-game season with 374 and third-most total yards of offense for 12 games with 4,941.

Hynson is actually the third Oregon State football assistant this offseason to receive an additional title.

In late February, it was announced that linebackers coach Trent Bray has assumed the title of assistant head coach. Additionally, running backs coach Michael Pitre will assume the role of recruiting coordinator.

Taking over a one-win program, Smith won two games in 2018 and five in 2019. That was the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2014.

As a result, it was reported that OSU is working on a contract extension for Smith.