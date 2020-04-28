Oregon State football
Oregon State WRs coach Kefense Hynson adds passing-game coordinator to responsibilities

By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
One of Jonathan Smith‘s Oregon State football assistants will have to redo his business cards thanks to a promotion.

While we missed out on this last week, Oregon State football announced Thursday that Kefense Hynson has been promoted to passing-game coordinator.  Hynson will continue to serve in his role as Beavers’ wide receivers coach.

“Coach Hynson’s contribution to game planning on offense, and his creative ideas of attacking opposing defenses, has been extremely valuable,” the Oregon State football head coach said in a statement. “He has had a strong voice in our game planning the last two years and our wide receivers have developed and thrived under his leadership. I’m excited about his continued contributions and his new title is well-deserved.”

Hynson just completed his second season in Corvallis.  From the school’s release:

The Beavers’ offense in 2019 was among the school’s best in the history of the program. OSU compiled its second-most points for a 12-game season with 374 and third-most total yards of offense for 12 games with 4,941.

Hynson is actually the third Oregon State football assistant this offseason to receive an additional title.

In late February, it was announced that linebackers coach Trent Bray has assumed the title of assistant head coach.  Additionally, running backs coach Michael Pitre will assume the role of recruiting coordinator.

Taking over a one-win program, Smith won two games in 2018 and five in 2019.  That was the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2014.

As a result, it was reported that OSU is working on a contract extension for Smith.

Oregon, Utah State schedule future three-game series

Ofegon Utah State
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Oregon football is getting some future scheduling MWCtion* going on with Utah State during the sport’s forced sabbatical.

Both the UO and USU football programs announced Tuesday an agreement on a future series between the schools.  The Ducks will host a pair of games at Autzen Stadium: Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 15, 2029.  The Aggies will entertain the Ducks Sept. 16, 2028, at Maverik Stadium in Logan.

The Pac-12 and Mountain West schools have met four times previously.  The former has won all four meetings.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS BETWEEN OREGON, UTAH STATE

Oct. 2, 1976 – at UO 27, USU 9
Oct. 6, 1990 – at UO 52, USU 7
Sept. 29, 2001 – UO 38, at USU 21
Sept. 6, 2008 – at UO 66, USU 24

From the Oregon release announcing the Utah State series, on the upcoming slate of games:

The addition of the series with Utah State brings the total of non-conference games Oregon has scheduled from 2021-2030 to 29 contests against 17 different opponents. The Ducks open their 2020 season with three consecutive home games against defending FCS national champion North Dakota State (16-0), defending Big Ten champion Ohio State (13-1) and Mountain West runner-up Hawaii (10-5), who combined to go 39-6 in 2019.

Among those future non-conference matchups alluded to above are Georgia (2022), Boise State (2024, 2025, 2026), Oklahoma State (2025, 2026), Baylor (2027, 2028) and Michigan State (2029, 2030).  Oh, and another game against Ohio State in 2021.

(*Doesn’t have quite the same ring as MACtion, does it?)

LSU new home for Harvard transfer Liam Shanahan

Harvard LSU
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
There is culture shock, and then there is going Harvard to LSU.  Yet, that’s the challenge Liam Shanahan has accepted.

Earlier this offseason, Shanahan opted to put his name into the NCAA transfer database as he looked to move up to the FBS level.  Tuesday, the move took its next step as the offensive lineman has reportedly decided to move on from Harvard to LSU.

LSU subsequently confirmed the move.

From Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  From 30,000-seat Harvard Stadium to 100,000-seat Death Valley.

Culture shock indeed.

As a Harvard graduate, Shanahan will be eligible to play immediately LSU in 2020.  This will be his final year of eligibility.

With the Crimson, Shanahan was a 30-game starter.  In fact, the lineman started every game the Crimson played the past three seasons.  He was a first-team All-Ivy League performer in 2019.  The Marlborough, Mass. native earned second-team all-conference honors the year before.

The “atmosphere” surrounding LSU football won’t be the only adjustment Shanahan will have to make.  In his three years at Harvard, the Crimson won a combined 15 games.  En route to the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, LSU won 15 games.

Shanahan is actually the second FCS transfer LSU has landed this offseason.  Earlier this month, North Dakota State All-American Jabril Cox was officially added to the roster.

Nebraska QB Noah Vedral confirms he’s entering transfer portal

Nebraska football
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
The quarterback room at Nebraska will be a little thinner the next time the football team gets together.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report that Noah Vedral has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The quarterback subsequently confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that he is in the portal.

Vedral will be leaving the Nebraska football program as a graduate transfer.  He will also have two years of eligibility he can use.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

When he pulls the trigger on a move, it will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined Nebraska in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games.  Both of those starts came this past season.  In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards.  He had no touchdowns and one interception.

With Vedral’s impending departure, Nebraska will be left with two-year starter Martinez, his projected backup Luke McCaffrey and freshman Logan Smothers as scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster.

 

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky QB Gunnar Hoak confirms grad transfer to Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoak will embark on his second season as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Justin Fields and backup Chris Chugunov. In mop-up duty last year, Hoak completed all six of his passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

2019

THE HEADLINE: 2019 NFL Draft a showcase once again for SEC with record 64 players taken
THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, the it-just-means-more conference nearly tied the record with 63 taken.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Charles Woodson guarantees win over Ohio State in Michigan commencement speech
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven months later, the Buckeyes overwhelmed the Wolverines 62-39.  It was THE Ohio State University’s eighth-straight win in the rivalry.  And 15th in the last 16 meetings.

2017

THE HEADLINE: SEC remains atop NFL draft’s first-round perch
THE SYNOPSIS: You sensing a trend here?

2017

THE HEADLINE: Today in Harbaugh being Harbaugh: Michigan coach sings opera, spars with offensive coordinator in gladiator ring
THE SYNOPSIS: In five seasons in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh has gone 47-18 overall.  And 32-12 in Big Ten play.  The Wolverines have finished higher than third in the B1G East just once (2018).  Harbaugh does make off-field headlines, though.  So the U-M program has that going for it.  Which is nice.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh part of the field for Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tourney
THE SYNOPSIS: See above.

2015

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Urban Meyer says all signs point to Braxton Miller staying
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ohio State head coach was correct.  Miller did indeed opt to remain with the Buckeyes.  He did, though, move from quarterback to a hybrid wide receiver/H-back position. That switch came after the emergence of J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones the previous season.  Because of Miller’s injury, of course

2013

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten announces new divisions, nine-game conference slate
THE SYNOPSIS: The additions of Maryland and Rutgers triggered this shakeup.  It also triggered the merciful euthanization of “Legends” and “Leaders.” Seven years later: seriously, what the ever-lovin’ hell, B1G?

2012

THE HEADLINE: Kansas kicks off Charlie Weis era with spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than three seasons later, after a 6-22 record, Kansas kicked Weis to the curb.  With a golden parachuteYet another golden parachute.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Girlfriend of Tide football player reportedly killed in tornado
THE SYNOPSIS: The girlfriend of Alabama long-snapper Carson Tinker was indeed killed in the storms that “obliterated” Tuscaloosa.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State-Michigan cracks greatest sports rivalries Top Ten
THE SYNOPSIS: The Game is still The greatest rivalry in college football.  YMMV, of course.