Shaq is stepping up — way up — as the Louisville football family deals with another tragedy.

Late Saturday night, Dexter Rentz was one of four people shot in an incident in Orlando. The 18-year-old Rentz, a 2020 Louisville signee, was the lone individual who died as a result of the shooting.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal happens to live in Orlando and heard of the tragedy. After doing some research into the young man’s background, Shaq decided to reach out to the Louisville signee’s family. In speaking with Rentz’s parents, Shaq informed them that he would be paying for all of the funeral expenses. Including, he told ESPN.com, a horse & carriage and custom-made casket.

“He was on his way, he really was,” the former LSU star told the website. “I don’t know what it feels like to lose a son, but I know what it feels like to lose someone.

“This one hurts my heart. It really does. I wish things like this would never go on. It’s just so sad, and I want to be able to help his family. I wanted to take care of it.”

Via Twitter, Shaq received the thanks of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra.

“Appreciate @SHAQ assisting with the funeral of @DexterRentz,” the AD wrote. “Very nice gesture for a terrific young man. Still struggling with the fact we won’t get to see his smile on campus this fall.”

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Rentz’s mother stated that her son was at his grandfather’s house at the time of the shooting. Just as he was about to pull away from the house, his vehicle was sprayed with bullets. According to the mom, it was a drive-by shooting, but Rentz wasn’t the target.

“They [were] at my daddy’s house on Ellese Street, right across the street from, I guess, the apartment house where these guys were shooting,” Salisa “Missy” Rentz Sinclair told the Sentinel. “These guys just were doing a drive-by and let off rounds. It hit Dexter, but it was not targeted for Dexter. He got shot on his left side. The guys let off over 15 rounds. … This was all from some rap beef, I guess.