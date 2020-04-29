Akron football
Getty Images

Akron sees DB Jerome Cooper make his way into Ye Olde Transfer Portal

By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 6:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For at least the second time this offseason, Akron has seen one of its football players enter the portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Jerome Cooper has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That marks the first step in a potential move on from the Akron football team.

It’s believed Cooper will be leaving the MAC school as a graduate transfer.  If so, it would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  The 5-11, 208-pound defensive back will also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Cooper took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017.  The past two seasons, he played in 22 games.  An even dozen of those appearances came this past season.

All told, Cooper was credited with seven tackles during his time with the Akron football team.  He also recorded one carry for 10 yards during his time with the Zips.

In mid-February, Brandon Council took the first step in leaving the Akron football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Two months later, the offensive lineman committed to Auburn.

Council and Cooper are leaving an Akron football team that last season became the first winless FBS school since UTEP in 2017.  Akron and UTEP are two of 15 schools at this level of football that have posted winless seasons since 2003.  Curious about the other baker’s dozen?  Here ya go:

2003 — SMU (WAC) (0-11)
2004 — UCF (MAC) (0-11)
2005 — New Mexico State (WAC)
2005 — Temple (Independent) (0-11)
2006 — Duke (ACC)
2006 — Florida International (Sun Belt)
2008 — Washington (Pac-12)
2009 — Eastern Michigan (MAC)
2009 — Western Kentucky (Sun Belt)
2012 — Southern Miss (Conference USA)
2013 — Miami (OH) (MAC)
2015 — Kansas (Big 12)
2015 — UCF (AAC)

Oregon State WRs coach Kefense Hynson adds passing-game coordinator to responsibilities

Oregon State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of Jonathan Smith‘s Oregon State football assistants will have to redo his business cards thanks to a promotion.

While we missed out on this last week, Oregon State football announced Thursday that Kefense Hynson has been promoted to passing-game coordinator.  Hynson will continue to serve in his role as Beavers’ wide receivers coach.

“Coach Hynson’s contribution to game planning on offense, and his creative ideas of attacking opposing defenses, has been extremely valuable,” the Oregon State football head coach said in a statement. “He has had a strong voice in our game planning the last two years and our wide receivers have developed and thrived under his leadership. I’m excited about his continued contributions and his new title is well-deserved.”

Hynson just completed his second season in Corvallis.  From the school’s release:

The Beavers’ offense in 2019 was among the school’s best in the history of the program. OSU compiled its second-most points for a 12-game season with 374 and third-most total yards of offense for 12 games with 4,941.

Hynson is actually the third Oregon State football assistant this offseason to receive an additional title.

In late February, it was announced that linebackers coach Trent Bray has assumed the title of assistant head coach.  Additionally, running backs coach Michael Pitre will assume the role of recruiting coordinator.

Taking over a one-win program, Smith won two games in 2018 and five in 2019.  That was the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2014.

As a result, it was reported that OSU is working on a contract extension for Smith.

Oregon, Utah State schedule future three-game series

Ofegon Utah State
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oregon football is getting some future scheduling MWCtion* going on with Utah State during the sport’s forced sabbatical.

Both the UO and USU football programs announced Tuesday an agreement on a future series between the schools.  The Ducks will host a pair of games at Autzen Stadium: Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 15, 2029.  The Aggies will entertain the Ducks Sept. 16, 2028, at Maverik Stadium in Logan.

The Pac-12 and Mountain West schools have met four times previously.  The former has won all four meetings.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS BETWEEN OREGON, UTAH STATE

Oct. 2, 1976 – at UO 27, USU 9
Oct. 6, 1990 – at UO 52, USU 7
Sept. 29, 2001 – UO 38, at USU 21
Sept. 6, 2008 – at UO 66, USU 24

From the Oregon release announcing the Utah State series, on the upcoming slate of games:

The addition of the series with Utah State brings the total of non-conference games Oregon has scheduled from 2021-2030 to 29 contests against 17 different opponents. The Ducks open their 2020 season with three consecutive home games against defending FCS national champion North Dakota State (16-0), defending Big Ten champion Ohio State (13-1) and Mountain West runner-up Hawaii (10-5), who combined to go 39-6 in 2019.

Among those future non-conference matchups alluded to above are Georgia (2022), Boise State (2024, 2025, 2026), Oklahoma State (2025, 2026), Baylor (2027, 2028) and Michigan State (2029, 2030).  Oh, and another game against Ohio State in 2021.

(*Doesn’t have quite the same ring as MACtion, does it?)

LSU new home for Harvard transfer Liam Shanahan

Harvard LSU
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

There is culture shock, and then there is going Harvard to LSU.  Yet, that’s the challenge Liam Shanahan has accepted.

Earlier this offseason, Shanahan opted to put his name into the NCAA transfer database as he looked to move up to the FBS level.  Tuesday, the move took its next step as the offensive lineman has reportedly decided to move on from Harvard to LSU.

LSU subsequently confirmed the move.

From Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  From 30,000-seat Harvard Stadium to 100,000-seat Death Valley.

Culture shock indeed.

As a Harvard graduate, Shanahan will be eligible to play immediately LSU in 2020.  This will be his final year of eligibility.

With the Crimson, Shanahan was a 30-game starter.  In fact, the lineman started every game the Crimson played the past three seasons.  He was a first-team All-Ivy League performer in 2019.  The Marlborough, Mass. native earned second-team all-conference honors the year before.

The “atmosphere” surrounding LSU football won’t be the only adjustment Shanahan will have to make.  In his three years at Harvard, the Crimson won a combined 15 games.  En route to the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, LSU won 15 games.

Shanahan is actually the second FCS transfer LSU has landed this offseason.  Earlier this month, North Dakota State All-American Jabril Cox was officially added to the roster.

Nebraska QB Noah Vedral confirms he’s entering transfer portal

Nebraska football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 28, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The quarterback room at Nebraska will be a little thinner the next time the football team gets together.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report that Noah Vedral has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The quarterback subsequently confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that he is in the portal.

Vedral will be leaving the Nebraska football program as a graduate transfer.  He will also have two years of eligibility he can use.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

When he pulls the trigger on a move, it will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined Nebraska in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games.  Both of those starts came this past season.  In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards.  He had no touchdowns and one interception.

With Vedral’s impending departure, Nebraska will be left with two-year starter Martinez, his projected backup Luke McCaffrey and freshman Logan Smothers as scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster.

 