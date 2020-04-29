For at least the second time this offseason, Akron has seen one of its football players enter the portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Jerome Cooper has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. That marks the first step in a potential move on from the Akron football team.

It’s believed Cooper will be leaving the MAC school as a graduate transfer. If so, it would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. The 5-11, 208-pound defensive back will also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Cooper took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017. The past two seasons, he played in 22 games. An even dozen of those appearances came this past season.

All told, Cooper was credited with seven tackles during his time with the Akron football team. He also recorded one carry for 10 yards during his time with the Zips.

In mid-February, Brandon Council took the first step in leaving the Akron football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Two months later, the offensive lineman committed to Auburn.

Council and Cooper are leaving an Akron football team that last season became the first winless FBS school since UTEP in 2017. Akron and UTEP are two of 15 schools at this level of football that have posted winless seasons since 2003. Curious about the other baker’s dozen? Here ya go:

2003 — SMU (WAC) (0-11)

2004 — UCF (MAC) (0-11)

2005 — New Mexico State (WAC)

2005 — Temple (Independent) (0-11)

2006 — Duke (ACC)

2006 — Florida International (Sun Belt)

2008 — Washington (Pac-12)

2009 — Eastern Michigan (MAC)

2009 — Western Kentucky (Sun Belt)

2012 — Southern Miss (Conference USA)

2013 — Miami (OH) (MAC)

2015 — Kansas (Big 12)

2015 — UCF (AAC)