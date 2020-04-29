Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps a little inside intel helped move the needle on this scheduling news for Missouri football?

Brian White spent three years in the Missouri athletic department. He was named senior associate athletics director at Mizzou in 2015. A year later he became the deputy athletic director for external relations. Then, in March of 2018, he was named the athletic director at Florida Atlantic.

Coincidence or not, Missouri and FAU Tuesday announced a future three-game football series. The Tigers will host the Owls in Columbia Oct. 2, 2027, and Oct. 12, 2030. The Tigers will then travel to Boca Raton for a game Sept. 20, 2031.

That 2031 contest would mark the first-ever home game for FAU versus a school from the SEC.

“I’m excited we were able to work with Missouri to put a schedule in place that will bring the Tigers to Boca Raton,” said White in a statement. “Having a Southeastern Conference team visit FAU Stadium is a great example of the ambition we have for our program and the enhanced game-day experience we desire for our fans.”

“We are excited to showcase the Owls against another quality opponent,” said Willie Taggart, FAU’s first-year head coach, in his statement. “Our student-athletes enjoy playing against anyone and everyone.”

That 2027 will mark the first-ever meeting between Missouri and FAU in football.

Mizzou will also be the sixth-ever SEC school FAU has faced. From the Conference USA school: