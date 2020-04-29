NCAA NIL
Getty Images

NCAA takes big step in allowing players to profit off of name, image and likeness… but don’t hold your breath for the return of college football video games anytime soon

By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA is officially moving forward on the NIL issue.

Back in late October, the NCAA announced that, “[i]n the Association’s continuing efforts to support college athletes, the NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness [NIL] in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” Six months later, the NCAA took another huge step as it pertains to NIL.

Wednesday morning, the NCAA announced that its Board of Governors voted to support “rule changes to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics.” Additionally, The Association “also supports compensation for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, businesses they have started and personal appearances.” An example of a personal appearance would include an autograph session.

While the NCAA will allow student-athletes to profit off their own NIL, they will not be permitted to use their school’s logo and trademarks.  Or their respective conferences, for that matter.

“The board emphasized that at no point should a university or college pay student-athletes for name, image and likeness activities,” the NCAA wrote on the NIL issue.

The specific NIL rules, which will, in part, allow players to hire agents and/or advisors for marketing purposes, are expected to be in place for the 2021-22 academic year.  Specifically, student-athletes should be permitted by the NCAA to profit off of their NIL in July of 2021.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State, in a statement. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

For those hoping that the NCAA working through the NIL issue will be the precursor to college football video games?  Don’t hold your breath.

At this time, the working group is also not recommending any changes to NCAA rules to permit group licenses of student-athlete NIL in what are characterized as group products (like video games). There are legal hurdles to such activity that preclude it as a realistic option for implementation at this time. The working group recommends that the NCAA continue to explore whether those legal hurdles can be overcome through efforts described in Section VI, so that this issue can be revisited in 2021 or later.

The video game issue aside, the NCAA has set an Oct. 31, 2020, deadline for their various levels of sports to craft NIL legislation.  A vote on said legislation is set for Jan. 31 of next year.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Russell Wilson’s official NC State emancipation

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Clemson releases full list of supplements made available to football players
THE SYNOPSIS: A trio of Tigers football players had been suspended for a year after testing positive for a banned substance.

2017

THE HEADLINE: SEC leads NFL Draft for 11th straight year as Alabama and Michigan set school records
THE SYNOPSIS: Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the streak is now at 14 straight.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State sets NFL draft record with 10 picks through three rounds
THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, LSU tied that record.

2016

THE HEADLINE: FCS LB Ray Lewis III, son of Miami legend, charged with sexual assault
THE SYNOPSIS: The younger Lewis had been accused of raping a Coastal Carolina classmate. However, the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed a year later.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Slammer Jammer: Tide’s Cyrus Jones charged in domestic incident
THE SYNOPSIS: Again,  I just like the headline.  Part of why I’m here is to amuse myself, honestly.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Houston surprises kicker and his mom with full scholarship
THE SYNOPSIS: Again, these will never get old.  Ever.

2014

THE HEADLINE: In a conference full of great rivalries, which one is the SEC’s best?
THE SYNOPSIS: Why this question was ever asked is beyond me.  The answer is patently obvious.  Nick Saban vs. the media.

2013

THE HEADLINE: LSU indefinitely suspends leading rusher after arrest
THE SYNOPSIS: Jeremy Hill was charged with battery following a bar altercation.  After serving a one-game suspension, Hill rushed for a career-high 1,401 yards and 14 touchdowns.  After that, Hill turned pro early.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Stunner: Russell Wilson given release by N.C. State
THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of the quarterback’s journey from Raleigh to Madison to the NFL.  And, ultimately, Super Bowl champion.

2010

THE HEADLINE: OSU, Michigan in competition for Terrelle Pryor v2.0
THE SYNOPSIS: Cardale Jones ultimately opted for Ohio State.  After that signing, the quarterback ultimately helped lead tOSU to a national championship.

2009

THE HEADLINE: NCAA DENIES RICHT CHANCE TO HEAR RECRUIT’S GRADUATION SPEECH*
THE SYNOPSIS: Mark Richt learned first-hand the bullish t that is the NCAA.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Miami transfer WR Brian Hightower commits to Illinois

Illinois football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe this time a wide receiver transfer from Miami will follow through on his commitment to Illinois football?  Guess time will tell.

Way back in October, Brian Hightower took the first step in transferring from Miami by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Six months later, the wide receiver announced that he has committed to the Illinois football program.

“I’ve been in the dark but I promise you’ll see a brighter me,” Hightower wrote on Twitter.

At this point, it’s unclear if the rising true junior will be eligible to play for Illinois football in 2020.  If the NCAA approves the one-time transfer rule ahead of the upcoming campaign, however, it’ll be a moot point.

A four-star member of Miami’s 2018 recruiting class, Hightower was rated as the No. 27 receiver in the country.  Mark Pope was the only receiver in The U’s class that year rated higher than Hightower.

Hightower played in 17 games during his time with the Hurricanes — 10 as a true freshman, all seven this past season before he entered the portal.  The California native totaled 148 yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions, with eight of those catches and 88 of the yards coming in 2019.

In late December of 2018, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester.  A month later, however, the talented but troubled wide receiver reneged on his commitment to Illinois football and returned to The U.

Texas pulls in Michigan transfer WR Tarik Black

Texas football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Texas is back… to pulling in a high-profile football transfer.

Back in mid-December, Michigan’s Tarik Black entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  More times than not, that is the first step in leaving a school.

Tuesday night, Black took the next, and biggest, step in finding a new college football home by committing to the Texas football team on Instagram.  In that social-media post, the wide receiver showed his photoshopped self wearing a Texas football uniform.

“I just flipped the switch, flip flip #HookEm,” Black wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

i just flipped the switch,, flip flip #HookEm 🤘🏽

A post shared by Tarik Black (@tarikblack7) on Apr 28, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

Black is leaving U-M as a grad transfer.  That means he will be eligible to play for Texas football in 2020.  It’s very likely that Black will have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns.

A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Black was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.

As a true freshman, Black started the first three games of the 2017 season for the Wolverines. In that third game, he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury.  That development likely led to the receiver getting a medical hardship waiver and another year of eligibility.

The following season, Black missed the first half of 2018 because of a foot injury.

All told, Black appeared in 21 games during his time with the Wolverines.  He started 14 of those contests.

In Ann Arbor, Black totaled 507 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions.  He set career-highs in 2019 with 25 catches for 323 yards.

Missouri, FAU announce future three-game series

Missouri football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 8:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Perhaps a little inside intel helped move the needle on this scheduling news for Missouri football?

Brian White spent three years in the Missouri athletic department.  He was named senior associate athletics director at Mizzou in 2015. A year later he became the deputy athletic director for external relations. Then, in March of 2018, he was named the athletic director at Florida Atlantic.

Coincidence or not, Missouri and FAU Tuesday announced a future three-game football series.  The Tigers will host the Owls in Columbia Oct. 2, 2027, and Oct. 12, 2030.  The Tigers will then travel to Boca Raton for a game Sept. 20, 2031.

That 2031 contest would mark the first-ever home game for FAU versus a school from the SEC.

“I’m excited we were able to work with Missouri to put a schedule in place that will bring the Tigers to Boca Raton,” said White in a statement. “Having a Southeastern Conference team visit FAU Stadium is a great example of the ambition we have for our program and the enhanced game-day experience we desire for our fans.”

“We are excited to showcase the Owls against another quality opponent,” said Willie Taggart, FAU’s first-year head coach, in his statement. “Our student-athletes enjoy playing against anyone and everyone.”

That 2027 will mark the first-ever meeting between Missouri and FAU in football.

Mizzou will also be the sixth-ever SEC school FAU has faced.  From the Conference USA school:

FAU has previously faced five SEC opponents, playing at Florida three times, twice each at Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina, and at Georgia once. Florida is scheduled to host FAU again in 2021.