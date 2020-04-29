Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Neyland Stadium is the site of the latest example of “WTF were they thinking?”

According to multiple media outlets, two individuals, Rachel N. Barber, 20 of Nashville, and Spencer Ranencio Ngumuya, 19, of Osceola, Indiana, have been charged after allegedly breaking into Neyland Stadium over the weekend. Both individuals were booked into the Knox County Detention Center on charges of burglary.

Barber and Ngumuya were two of five individuals who allegedly crawled underneath a fence to gain entry into Neyland Stadium. Security cameras captured the group inside the facility and authorities were alerted. When police arrived, Barber and Ngumuya were caught carrying a 24-pack of beer apiece. Bonnie & Clod swiped the beers from a concession stand.

As beers at the stadium sell for $12-13 apiece, the value of the hops heist totaled nearly $625.

(At this point, isn’t the real crime the fact that a case of beer would go for more than $300 inside the stadium?)

A third suspect had none of the overpriced hops on her person. She was released without being charged. It’s unclear what happened to the other two individuals who were a part of the original quintet.

Then there’s this, from WVLT-TV: