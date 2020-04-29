Texas football
Texas pulls in Michigan transfer WR Tarik Black

By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Texas is back… to pulling in a high-profile football transfer.

Back in mid-December, Michigan’s Tarik Black entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  More times than not, that is the first step in leaving a school.

Tuesday night, Black took the next, and biggest, step in finding a new college football home by committing to the Texas football team on Instagram.  In that social-media post, the wide receiver showed his photoshopped self wearing a Texas football uniform.

“I just flipped the switch, flip flip #HookEm,” Black wrote.

 

i just flipped the switch,, flip flip #HookEm 🤘🏽

Black is leaving U-M as a grad transfer.  That means he will be eligible to play for Texas football in 2020.  It’s very likely that Black will have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns.

A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Black was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.

As a true freshman, Black started the first three games of the 2017 season for the Wolverines. In that third game, he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury.  That development likely led to the receiver getting a medical hardship waiver and another year of eligibility.

The following season, Black missed the first half of 2018 because of a foot injury.

All told, Black appeared in 21 games during his time with the Wolverines.  He started 14 of those contests.

In Ann Arbor, Black totaled 507 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions.  He set career-highs in 2019 with 25 catches for 323 yards.

Miami transfer WR Brian Hightower commits to Illinois

Illinois football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Maybe this time a wide receiver transfer from Miami will follow through on his commitment to Illinois football?  Guess time will tell.

Way back in October, Brian Hightower took the first step in transferring from Miami by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Six months later, the wide receiver announced that he has committed to the Illinois football program.

“I’ve been in the dark but I promise you’ll see a brighter me,” Hightower wrote on Twitter.

At this point, it’s unclear if the rising true junior will be eligible to play for Illinois football in 2020.  If the NCAA approves the one-time transfer rule ahead of the upcoming campaign, however, it’ll be a moot point.

A four-star member of Miami’s 2018 recruiting class, Hightower was rated as the No. 27 receiver in the country.  Mark Pope was the only receiver in The U’s class that year rated higher than Hightower.

Hightower played in 17 games during his time with the Hurricanes — 10 as a true freshman, all seven this past season before he entered the portal.  The California native totaled 148 yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions, with eight of those catches and 88 of the yards coming in 2019.

In late December of 2018, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester.  A month later, however, the talented but troubled wide receiver reneged on his commitment to Illinois football and returned to The U.

NCAA takes big step in allowing players to profit off of name, image and likeness… but don’t hold your breath for the return of college football video games anytime soon

NCAA NIL
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
The NCAA is officially moving forward on the NIL issue.

Back in late October, the NCAA announced that, “[i]n the Association’s continuing efforts to support college athletes, the NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness [NIL] in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” Six months later, the NCAA took another huge step as it pertains to NIL.

Wednesday morning, the NCAA announced that its Board of Governors voted to support “rule changes to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics.” Additionally, The Association “also supports compensation for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, businesses they have started and personal appearances.” An example of a personal appearance would include an autograph session.

While the NCAA will allow student-athletes to profit off their own NIL, they will not be permitted to use their school’s logo and trademarks.  Or their respective conferences, for that matter.

“The board emphasized that at no point should a university or college pay student-athletes for name, image and likeness activities,” the NCAA wrote on the NIL issue.

The specific NIL rules, which will, in part, allow players to hire agents and/or advisors for marketing purposes, are expected to be in place for the 2021-22 academic year.  Specifically, student-athletes should be permitted by the NCAA to profit off of their NIL in July of 2021.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State, in a statement. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

For those hoping that the NCAA working through the NIL issue will be the precursor to college football video games?  Don’t hold your breath.

At this time, the working group is also not recommending any changes to NCAA rules to permit group licenses of student-athlete NIL in what are characterized as group products (like video games). There are legal hurdles to such activity that preclude it as a realistic option for implementation at this time. The working group recommends that the NCAA continue to explore whether those legal hurdles can be overcome through efforts described in Section VI, so that this issue can be revisited in 2021 or later.

The video game issue aside, the NCAA has set an Oct. 31, 2020, deadline for their various levels of sports to craft NIL legislation.  A vote on said legislation is set for Jan. 31 of next year.

Missouri, FAU announce future three-game series

Missouri football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 8:58 AM EDT
Perhaps a little inside intel helped move the needle on this scheduling news for Missouri football?

Brian White spent three years in the Missouri athletic department.  He was named senior associate athletics director at Mizzou in 2015. A year later he became the deputy athletic director for external relations. Then, in March of 2018, he was named the athletic director at Florida Atlantic.

Coincidence or not, Missouri and FAU Tuesday announced a future three-game football series.  The Tigers will host the Owls in Columbia Oct. 2, 2027, and Oct. 12, 2030.  The Tigers will then travel to Boca Raton for a game Sept. 20, 2031.

That 2031 contest would mark the first-ever home game for FAU versus a school from the SEC.

“I’m excited we were able to work with Missouri to put a schedule in place that will bring the Tigers to Boca Raton,” said White in a statement. “Having a Southeastern Conference team visit FAU Stadium is a great example of the ambition we have for our program and the enhanced game-day experience we desire for our fans.”

“We are excited to showcase the Owls against another quality opponent,” said Willie Taggart, FAU’s first-year head coach, in his statement. “Our student-athletes enjoy playing against anyone and everyone.”

That 2027 will mark the first-ever meeting between Missouri and FAU in football.

Mizzou will also be the sixth-ever SEC school FAU has faced.  From the Conference USA school:

FAU has previously faced five SEC opponents, playing at Florida three times, twice each at Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina, and at Georgia once. Florida is scheduled to host FAU again in 2021.

Akron sees DB Jerome Cooper make his way into Ye Olde Transfer Portal

Akron football
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 6:46 AM EDT
For at least the second time this offseason, Akron has seen one of its football players enter the portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Jerome Cooper has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That marks the first step in a potential move on from the Akron football team.

It’s believed Cooper will be leaving the MAC school as a graduate transfer.  If so, it would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  The 5-11, 208-pound defensive back will also have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Cooper took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017.  The past two seasons, he played in 22 games.  An even dozen of those appearances came this past season.

All told, Cooper was credited with seven tackles during his time with the Akron football team.  He also recorded one carry for 10 yards during his time with the Zips.

In mid-February, Brandon Council took the first step in leaving the Akron football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Two months later, the offensive lineman committed to Auburn.

Council and Cooper are leaving an Akron football team that last season became the first winless FBS school since UTEP in 2017.  Akron and UTEP are two of 15 schools at this level of football that have posted winless seasons since 2003.  Curious about the other baker’s dozen?  Here ya go:

2003 — SMU (WAC) (0-11)
2004 — UCF (MAC) (0-11)
2005 — New Mexico State (WAC)
2005 — Temple (Independent) (0-11)
2006 — Duke (ACC)
2006 — Florida International (Sun Belt)
2008 — Washington (Pac-12)
2009 — Eastern Michigan (MAC)
2009 — Western Kentucky (Sun Belt)
2012 — Southern Miss (Conference USA)
2013 — Miami (OH) (MAC)
2015 — Kansas (Big 12)
2015 — UCF (AAC)