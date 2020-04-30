If you’re a fan of the Orange Bowl, NBCSN is set to hook you up.
Wednesday night, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network. Thursday night, it’s a trio of classic Orange Bowls. And it will have a decidedly Big Red hue.
Leading it off at 7 p.m. ET is the 1994 version featuring No. 1 Florida State versus No. 2 Nebraska. Next up at 9:30 p.m. ET is the following year’s game, No. 1 Nebraska facing No. 3 Miami. Closing it out will be the 1988 edition, No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Miami, at midnight.
From our friends at NBC Sports:
Three Orange Bowls will be on display on Thursday. The 1994 Orange Bowl pitted the top two teams in the country, as Florida State and Nebraska battled until the last play of the game to determine the 1993 national champion. The following season’s [game] again featured unbeaten Nebraska, who avenged the prior season’s defeat by defeating Miami to capture the national title. The night concludes with a battle of undefeated teams with big-name coaches in the 1988 Orange Bowl: Jimmy Johnson and the Miami Hurricanes against Barry Switzer and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
NBC has aired each of the five most watched Orange Bowls on record since 1988, led by 1988’s nearly 35 million viewers for No. 1 Oklahoma-No. 2 Miami. 1995’s Orange Bowl is the third-most watched edition of the annual game, while the 1994 Orange Bowl is the fifth-most watched.
NBC’s Notre Dame Football host Liam McHugh introduces the… presentations on Thursday.
A stream can be found HERE as well.
Looking ahead to Friday, there will be two more of the Bowls of Orange reairings as well as a Fiesta Bowl. Stay tuned for more info on that tomorrow.