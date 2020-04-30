UTEP football
UTEP’s Tiano Tialavea makes his way into the transfer portal

By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT
UTEP football is set to lose another player to Ye Olde Portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Tiano Tialavea has taken the first step in leaving the UTEP football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A UTEP football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle is in the portal.

The lineman has also confirmed his intentions on Twitter.

“First off I want to thank GOD for guiding me to this point,” Tialavea wrote. “I also want to thank all my family, friends and coaches who have supported me throughout my football career.

“I want to thank Coach Sean Kugler for pulling a young kid from Seattle and giving him an opportunity of a lifetime.  I also want to thank Coach Dana Dimel for supporting me and being in my corner.

“After many sleepless nights and multiple talks with my family, I have decided to enter myself into the Transfer Portal as a Graduate Transfer with a year of eligibility remaining.  With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open.

” I am excited to see what GOD has in store for me in this next chapter of my life. Always and forever #PicksUp.”

As alluded to in the tweet, Tialavea is moving on as a grad transfer.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Tialavea was a two-star member of the UTEP football Class of 2016.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the Seattle native moved from offensive to defensive line.  The past two seasons, the 6-3, 335-pound lineman played in 18 games.

NCAA sued by women alleging they weren’t protected from sexual assaults by Nebraska football players, others

Nebraska football
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
They may not want it, but Nebraska football is part of a larger legal drama that will play out in the coming months.

According to ESPN.com, “[s]even women, including three female athletes, are suing the NCAA, alleging the organization failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes despite having an obligation to do so.” The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Wednesday.

From the report:

The lawsuit accuses the NCAA of negligence, fraud and breach of contract. It argues that the NCAA, as a regulatory body for college athletics, had a duty to the women “to supervise, regulate, monitor and provide reasonable and appropriate rules to minimize the risk of injury or danger to student-athletes and by student-athletes.”

The NCAA “knew or should have known that their actions or inaction in light of the rate and extent of sexual assaults reported and made known to [the NCAA] by male student-athletes … would cause harm to female student-athletes and non-student-athletes at NCAA member institution campuses in both the short- and long-term,” the lawsuit states.

A former Nebraska volleyball player, Capri Davis, is one of the seven plaintiffs in the suit.  It’s alleged that Davis and another unnamed female student-athlete were groped without consent by two members of the Nebraska football team in the spring of 2019.  While not specifically named in the suit, ESPN.com identified the two Nebraska football players as Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt.  The unidentified female has also claimed that she was raped by LeGrone and a different teammate in the fall of 2018.

In late August of last year, Nebraska confirmed that two football players, Hunt, a wide receiver, and LeGrone, a tight end, had been indefinitely suspended by the program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, it was reported that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension stemmed from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug. 25 and, even as a police investigation remained open, no criminal charges had been filed.  There was a development on the legal front in mid-December, though, as LeGrone and Hunt were arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, respectively, even as neither had been formally charged at the time.

Yet another disturbing development surfaced around that same time as local media reported that an additional six sexual assault reports have been filed with the Lincoln Police Department that “are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.” Four of the new reports involved non-consensual sexual penetration, three of which were designated as rape, while two included allegations of inappropriate touching of private parts.

In early December, Hunt and LeGrone entered the NCAA transfer database.

The twin portal entries also play a role in the suit.  Again, from ESPN.com‘s report:

… One of the complaints in the lawsuit filed Wednesday pertains to how the NCAA allows athletes who have been “accused or convicted of sexual assault or sexual violence to evade responsibility by transferring to other schools.”

The NCAA “routinely issue[s] harsh punishments against student-athletes who accept payments in exchange for use of their likenesses, or who accept free meals, but they have no specific penalty for student-athletes who commit sexual assault,” the lawsuit states.

“[University of Nebraska-Lincoln] has fostered a culture in which female victims are discouraged from reporting sexual assaults, sexual harassment, stalking, and other forms of general discrimination when those acts are perpetrated by male student-athletes in order to protect UNL, the male athletics program, male student-athletes, and the NCAA, at the expense of female victims,” the lawsuit further stated, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

Twice, Davis, who has since transferred to Texas, and the unidentified female student-athlete went to the school’s Title IX office regarding the groping incident.  Neither time, the suit states, was the incident investigated as required by law.  After learning that Hunt and LeGrone were accused of raping a student, the pair went to the Title IX Office a third time.  This time, an investigation was launched.  That investigation ultimately led to the two Nebraska football players being expelled from the university.

FIU has more QBs selected in the last three NFL drafts than all other Florida FBS schools combined in the last five

Florida Florida State Miami
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
Ouch, Florida, Florida State and Miami. For those three in particular, that headline’s got to leave a mark.

As you may have heard, the NFL held its 2020 draft last week and on into this past weekend. As has been the case for the last decade and a half, the draft was dominated by the SEC. And LSU, for that matter.

There was also one very interesting tidbit unrelated to that dominance that surfaced as well.

James Morgan of Florida International was selected with the 19th pick of the fourth round by the New York Jets. He is the second Panthers quarterback to be drafted the past three years, joining Alex McGough (Seattle Seahawks) in 2018.

According to FIU’s recruiting coordinator, Nick Stuhlmuller, the Panthers have “had more QB’s drafted the past three drafts than the rest of the Florida schools COMBINED the past five drafts.”

(To paraphrase the legendary Joe Tait, “WHAM, with the right tweet!”)

For those keeping score at home, those Sunshine State FBS schools include Florida, Florida State, Miami, FAU and UCF. And that means that, over the past five seasons, those five schools have accounted for just one quarterback drafted. The lone individual stranded on this Quarterback Island? Miami’s Brad Kaaya, a seventh-round pick of the Detroit Lions back in 2017.

When it comes to the Hurricanes, the tweet was yet another dropkick to the tentacles courtesy of the Conference USA school. This past season, FIU stunned Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.

Coronavirus pandemic forces Mountain West Conference to go to a virtual Media Days

Mountain West Conference
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
The Mountain West Conference has the “honor” of being the first league to have its football gabfest affected.  They certainly, though, won’t be the last.

The Mountain West Conference had originally been scheduled to hold its Football Media Days at under-construction SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.  The event was to take place over two days, July 16-17.

Yesterday, however, it was reported that a third construction had tested positive for the coronavirus.  Coincidence or not, the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday announced that its Media Days will now be virtual instead of in-person.

Further details will be released at a later time.

From the conference’s release:

After discussions with our membership, TV partners, members of the media and SoFi Stadium, the Mountain West will move its 2020 Football Media Days scheduled for July 16-17 to a virtual program on a date to be determined. The new innovative format will provide the opportunity for the promotion of a broader range of student-athletes, while also allowing media to participate who otherwise would not have been able to attend the event in-person. The later virtual program date will also permit maximum flexibility for MW football programs this summer.

SoFi Stadium, incidentally, is set to play host to a new college football bowl game this season.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days?  Those are still to be determined.  Below, though, are the currently-scheduled for each FBS league:

  • AAC — July 13-14, Newport, Rhode Island
  • ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
  • Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
  • Conference USA — July 22-23, Frisco, Texas
  • MAC — July 20-21, Detroit, Michigan
  • Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
  • SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

Two charged after allegedly breaking into Neyland Stadium, attempting to steal beer

Neyland Stadium
By John TaylorApr 29, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT
Neyland Stadium is the site of the latest example of “WTF were they thinking?”

According to multiple media outlets, two individuals, Rachel N. Barber, 20 of Nashville, and Spencer Ranencio Ngumuya, 19, of Osceola, Indiana, have been charged after allegedly breaking into Neyland Stadium over the weekend.  Both individuals were booked into the Knox County Detention Center on charges of burglary.

Barber and Ngumuya were two of five individuals who allegedly crawled underneath a fence to gain entry into Neyland Stadium.  Security cameras captured the group inside the facility and authorities were alerted.  When police arrived, Barber and Ngumuya were caught carrying a 24-pack of beer apiece. Bonnie & Clod swiped the beers from a concession stand.

As beers at the stadium sell for $12-13 apiece, the value of the hops heist totaled nearly $625.

(At this point, isn’t the real crime the fact that a case of beer would go for more than $300 inside the stadium?)

A third suspect had none of the overpriced hops on her person.  She was released without being charged.  It’s unclear what happened to the other two individuals who were a part of the original quintet.

Then there’s this, from WVLT-TV:

One person admitted that an officer warned them it was a bad idea to break into the stadium because it is under 24-hour surveillance.