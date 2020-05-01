Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An All-Name teamer from Baylor has put said name in the football transfer portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Paul Matavao-Poialii has taken the first step in leaving the Baylor football program by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Neither the player nor the school has confirmed the development.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Matavao-Poialii was a three-star member of the Baylor football Class of 2019. He as rated as the No. 63 guard in the country. Only one offensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year, Blake Bedier, was rated higher.

As a true freshman, Matavao-Poialii took a redshirt. Unless the NCAA changes its transfer rule — which is decidedly up in the air — the offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season. That will leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Matavao-Poialii is at least the second Baylor football player to leave since Dave Aranda‘s hiring. In February, defensive end Niadré Zouzoua hit the portal. A couple of weeks earlier, offensive lineman Prince Pines did the same.

Conversely, there have been at least four additions to the Baylor football roster since Aranda’s arrival: