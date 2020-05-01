Baylor football
Getty Images

Baylor sees Paul Matavao-Poialii make his move into the portal

By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 6:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

An All-Name teamer from Baylor has put said name in the football transfer portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Paul Matavao-Poialii has taken the first step in leaving the Baylor football program by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Neither the player nor the school has confirmed the development.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Matavao-Poialii was a three-star member of the Baylor football Class of 2019.  He as rated as the No. 63 guard in the country.  Only one offensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year, Blake Bedier, was rated higher.

As a true freshman, Matavao-Poialii took a redshirt.  Unless the NCAA changes its transfer rule — which is decidedly up in the air — the offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That will leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Matavao-Poialii is at least the second Baylor football player to leave since Dave Aranda‘s hiringIn February, defensive end Niadré Zouzoua hit the portal.  A couple of weeks earlier, offensive lineman Prince Pines did the same.

Conversely, there have been at least four additions to the Baylor football roster since Aranda’s arrival:

  • Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley-King (HERE)
  • Indiana University of Pennslyvania long-snapper Gunnar Roye (HERE)
  • 17-year-old junior college signee Victor Obi (HERE)

Tennessee continues recruiting tear, adds nation’s top 2021 linebacker; Vols have moved from the No. 13 to No. 3 class in less than a week

Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 8:54 AM EDT
1 Comment

Tennessee football has joined the ranks of schools like Ohio State, North Carolina (!) and Rutgers (!!!!!!) not allowing the coronavirus pandemic to slow them down on the recruiting trail.

Sunday, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. Thursday, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Jeremy Pruitt landed an even bigger prospect fish.

On his personal Twitter account, Terrence Lewis announced that he too has committed to Tennessee football.  Lewis opted for UT over, among others, Alabama and LSU.

The commitment is a significant one for Pruitt and his Tennessee football program.

Lewis is a highly-touted five-star 2021 prospect.  The Opa Locka, Fla., product is the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state.  The 6-1, 200-pounder is also the top linebacker, outside or inside, in the country.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he is the No. 10 player in the Class of 2021.

After Brooks’ commitment this past weekend, Tennessee had the No. 13 football recruiting class in the country.  With the flurry of commitments, the Vols now have the No. 3 class, behind only the top-ranked Buckeyes and No. 2 Tar Heels.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 4, followed by Georgia at No. 12.

If you’re curious, Alabama is in the midst of pacing itself.  With just three commits thus far this cycle, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 47.  Right behind Boston College.  And right ahead of UTSA.

MAC joins the MWC in holding virtual Football Media Days

MAC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to MAC football, the Mountain West Conference will have some virtual company.

Wednesday, the MWC announced that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference will hold its Football Media virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.

The in-person Media Days had been scheduled for July 20-21 in Detroit, Michigan.  A new date and time are to be determined.

From the release:

The new format will utilize forward-thinking technology to preview the upcoming football season with an array of content that will be shown across all of the MAC’s social media platforms. MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher will begin the two-day event with his “State of the Conference” address, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the league’s 12 head coaches & select student-athletes.

“A virtual media preview will provide the opportunity for increased exposure for our coaches, student-athletes, member institutions and the Conference as a whole,” a statement from Steinbrecher began. “This will allow the membership to not only connect with the media but students, fans & alumni from all over. The MAC will continue to look for innovative ways to expand its reach.”

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days?  Those are still to be determined.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:

  • AAC — July 13-14, Newport, Rhode Island
  • ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
  • Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
  • Conference USA — July 22-23, Frisco, Texas
  • MAC — Virtual, to be determined
  • MWC — Virtual, to be determined
  • Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
  • SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

Oregon’s Mario Cristobal latest head coach to take a pay cut

Oregon football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Oregon football head coach is the latest to feel the pandemic-induced financial pinch.  He certainly, though, won’t be the last.

This week, Oregon announced that all of its head coach, including football coach Mario Cristobal, have agreed to take a 10-percent salary reduction.  The pay cut will encompass the entire 2020-21 academic year.

Last year, according to the USA Today coaches salary database, Cristobal earned $2.6 million in guaranteed compensation.  That means the Oregon football coach will be foregoing at least $260,000 with this move.

Additionally, all of the varsity head coaches will forego all academic, Pac-12 and postseason performance incentives for the 2020-21 academic year.

The university wrote in its release that  “UO head coaches are joining President Michael H. Schill (12 percent reduction), athletic director Rob Mullens (10 percent), and the institution’s vice presidents and deans (10 percent) in the decision to take voluntary salary reductions.”

All told, the cost-cutting measures related to the athletic department are expected to save the university in excess of $1 million.

“We appreciate the leadership role taken on by our head coaches as we deal with this unprecedented crisis,” said Mullens in a statement. “This speaks to the selfless nature of our Oregon coaching staff and their desire to help us navigate the current challenges and those on the horizon.

“Our goal is to accelerate from this situation well-positioned to continue to achieve our goals of broad-based excellence and of providing an exceptional student-athlete experience, and we are thankful to our head coaches for their collective and consistent actions in supporting our mission.”

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Orange Bowls from 1988, 1994, 1995 take center stage on NBCSN Thursday night, with Nebraska front and center

Orange Bowl
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 30, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re a fan of the Orange Bowl, NBCSN is set to hook you up.

Wednesday night, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network.  Thursday night, it’s a trio of classic Orange Bowls.  And it will have a decidedly Big Red hue.

Leading it off at 7 p.m. ET is the 1994 version featuring No. 1 Florida State versus No. 2 Nebraska.  Next up at 9:30 p.m. ET is the following year’s game, No. 1 Nebraska facing No. 3 Miami.  Closing it out will be the 1988 edition, No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 Miami, at midnight.

From our friends at NBC Sports:

Three Orange Bowls will be on display on Thursday. The 1994 Orange Bowl pitted the top two teams in the country, as Florida State and Nebraska battled until the last play of the game to determine the 1993 national champion. The following season’s [game] again featured unbeaten Nebraska, who avenged the prior season’s defeat by defeating Miami to capture the national title. The night concludes with a battle of undefeated teams with big-name coaches in the 1988 Orange Bowl: Jimmy Johnson and the Miami Hurricanes against Barry Switzer and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

NBC has aired each of the five most watched Orange Bowls on record since 1988, led by 1988’s nearly 35 million viewers for No. 1 Oklahoma-No. 2 Miami. 1995’s Orange Bowl is the third-most watched edition of the annual game, while the 1994 Orange Bowl is the fifth-most watched.

NBC’s Notre Dame Football host Liam McHugh introduces the… presentations on Thursday.

A stream can be found HERE as well.

Looking ahead to Friday, there will be two more of the Bowls of Orange reairings as well as a Fiesta Bowl.  Stay tuned for more info on that tomorrow.