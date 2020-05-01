NBCSN
Iconic 1984 Nebraska-Miami Orange Bowl on NBCSN

By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
Thanks to NBCSN, I’m gonna get the chance to relive one of the greatest college football games I’ve ever watched.  With an icon from my home state serving as a lead actor in the script for good measure.

Wednesday night on NBCSN, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network.  Thursday night, it was a trio of classic Orange Bowls.  Friday night?  It’s the Orange Bowl.  And a couple of Fiesta Bowls as the enticing appetizers.

But first, the Orange Bowl.

The 50th edition of the game in January of 1984 featured once-beaten and top-ranked Nebraska vs. one-loss and fifth-ranked Miami.  On the Hurricanes’ home turf.  The mighty Cornhuskers, though, entered the game as 11-point favorites over the upstart ‘Canes, who had never won a national championship.

The keyword in that last sentence, of course, is “had.”

Trailing 31-17 entering the fourth quarter, Nebraska scored a touchdown with less than a minute left to pull within 31-30.  With a tie almost guaranteeing a national championship, Tom Osborne eschewed the point-after attempt.  In going for the win with a two-point try, Osborne, for better or worse, etched the game’s place in college football history.

With the win, Miami claimed its first national championship.  And Nebraska was denied its first since 1971.

As for the preambles to that iconic Orange Bowl, which will actually air at 12:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning?  No. 1 Notre Dame-No. 3 West Virginia in the 1989 Fiesta Bowl (7 p.m. ET).  Then, No. 2 Penn State-No. 1 Miami in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl.  Or, when “Vinny Intercepteverde” moniker was born.

Again, you can catch these classics on NBCSN on your cable/satellite TV provider. Or, stream them HERE as well.

One final thought: Put Howard Schellenberger in the Hall already.  Change your damn rules, do whatever.  Just get it right and undo an injustice, College Football Hall of Fame.

Duke transfer LB Jacob Morgenstern decommits from Kent State, signs with Texas Tech

Texas Tech football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
This serves as positive news for the Texas Tech football team.  For Kent State?  Not so much.

Back in March, Jacob Morgenstern announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from Duke and committing to Kent State. A month later, however, the linebacker decommitted from Kent State.  And committed to the Texas Tech football team.

“Over the last few days, I have struggled with the hardest choice I have ever had to make,” Morgenstern wrote. “However, after much thought, reflection, and prayer I have finally come to a decision. Ultimately, the toughest part of decommitting from Kent State is walking away from all of the great people at that university with whom I have developed strong relationships.  I have no doubt they will take that program to new heights.

Shortly thereafter, Texas Tech confirmed that Morgenstern has signed with the football program.

Morgenstern will be coming to the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season is his final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in Connecticut, Morganstern was a three-star 2016 signee. He was the No. 8 player at any position in the state.

During his time at Duke, Morgenstern played in 25 games. Of those, 11 appearances came during the 2019 campaign. This past season, Morgenstern led the Blue Devils with seven special teams tackles.

According to 247Sports.com, “Morgenstern is the second grad transfer and seventh announced commitment for Texas Tech this month alone.” The other grad transfer is Wofford offensive lineman Josh Burger.  Additionally, Michigan State linebacker Brandon Boyer-Randle transferred to Texas Tech football earlier this offseason.

USC’s Clay Helton, AD, men’s basketball coach to forego combined $1 million in compensation

USC football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Count the USC football head as another financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the Los Angeles Times is reporting that “the university’s athletic director and its two highest-paid coaches have committed to return a sizable portion of their salaries as a show of support for the school.” Included in that, of course, is USC football head coach Clay Helton.

Helton, athletic director Mike Bohn and men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield will return a combined $1 million of compensation. The exact breakdown per individual wasn’t divulged.

Thus far, there has been no confirmation from the university or the athletic department on pay cuts.

It’s believed that Helton will take a pay cut in the neighborhood of 10 percent.  With a 2019 salary of $3.22 million, Helton will be foregoing in excess of $300,000.  Given his record with the Trojans, some fans of Troy would say he shouldn’t have a salary to forego, but that’s another story for another time.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 cou25nterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Virginia confirms signing of Mississippi State transfer QB Keytaon Thompson

Virginia football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
On the first day of the month, Virginia has added a little SEC flavor to its football roster.

In August, Keytaon Thompson placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The next month, the quarterback opted to remain at Mississippi State.  Two weeks ago, however, Thompson reentered the portal.

This time around, though, there is no going back as Virginia Friday confirmed that Thompson has joined Bronco Mendenhall‘s football program.  According to the school, Thompson has signed a grant-in-aid document and will enroll at UVA this summer.

Thompson will have two years of eligibility for the Cavaliers and will be eligible right away as a graduate transfer.

Thompson was a touted four-star prospect coming out of high school in New Orleans.  He was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017.

His first two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thompson started two of the 19 games in which he played.  He only played in one this past season, however,  That will allow 6-4, 225-pound redshirt junior to take a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

Thompson was 2-0 in his starts.  One of those was the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Lamar Jackson and Louisville.

Thompson ended up completing 50-of-105 passes (47.6 percent) for 846 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.  He also ran for another 672 yards and scored 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

AT VIRGINIA

When Thompson gets to Charlottesville, he’ll compete with Brennan Armstrong for the starting job. As a redshirt freshman last season, Armstrong served as Bryce Perkins‘ primary backup.  In seven games, the Ohio native hit on 15 of his 20 pass attempts.  He threw for 196 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed a pair of interceptions.

Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007.  The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six bowl.

In Instagram post, Tennessee QB Brian Maurer reveals that he nearly committed suicide in January

Tennessee football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT
Tennessee football fans, this is something to be proud of. Even more so than the Vols’ recent recruiting success.

For those unaware, May is Mental Health Awareness Month.  Especially during these trying times, taking care of one’s mental health is crucial.

In an extremely personal Instagram posting, Tennessee football player Brian Maurer revealed that he has “struggled with anxiety and depression” since the seventh grade.    That year, his father was sentenced to 25 years in prison.  Around that time, Maurer stated, his mother and stepfather split up.  During high school, a friend committed suicide.  Two others died of gun violence.

Then, the most revealing part of the post.  In January, the true sophomore quarterback nearly took his own life.  From Maurer’s post:

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, I planned to take my own life, I thought I lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end as I was going to do it I looked up and I said “God if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign”

2 minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me, I then knew that by ending my pain I would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.

What a brave young man for sharing his anguish so publicly.  God bless you, Brian.

And for those in the reading audience: The phone number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.  Please, pick up the phone and call that number if you ever get to the point where you feel like you just can’t go on.  Or call somebody, anybody.

I know all too well the pain felt by those left behind after a suicide.