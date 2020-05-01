Tennessee football
Getty Images

In Instagram post, Tennessee QB Brian Maurer reveals that he nearly committed suicide in January

By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT
2 Comments

Tennessee football fans, this is something to be proud of. Even more so than the Vols’ recent recruiting success.

For those unaware, May is Mental Health Awareness Month.  Especially during these trying times, taking care of one’s mental health is crucial.

In an extremely personal Instagram posting, Tennessee football player Brian Maurer revealed that he has “struggled with anxiety and depression” since the seventh grade.    That year, his father was sentenced to 25 years in prison.  Around that time, Maurer stated, his mother and stepfather split up.  During high school, a friend committed suicide.  Two others died of gun violence.

Then, the most revealing part of the post.  In January, the true sophomore quarterback nearly took his own life.  From Maurer’s post:

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, I planned to take my own life, I thought I lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end as I was going to do it I looked up and I said “God if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign”

2 minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me, I then knew that by ending my pain I would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.

What a brave young man for sharing his anguish so publicly.  God bless you, Brian.

And for those in the reading audience: The phone number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.  Please, pick up the phone and call that number if you ever get to the point where you feel like you just can’t go on.  Or call somebody, anybody.

I know all too well the pain felt by those left behind after a suicide.

USC’s Clay Helton, AD, men’s basketball coach to forego combined $1 million in compensation

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Count the USC football head as another financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the Los Angeles Times is reporting that “the university’s athletic director and its two highest-paid coaches have committed to return a sizable portion of their salaries as a show of support for the school.” Included in that, of course, is USC football head coach Clay Helton.

Helton, athletic director Mike Bohn and men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield will return a combined $1 million of compensation. The exact breakdown per individual wasn’t divulged.

Thus far, there has been no confirmation from the university or the athletic department on pay cuts.

It’s believed that Helton will take a pay cut in the neighborhood of 10 percent.  With a 2019 salary of $3.22 million, Helton will be foregoing in excess of $300,000.  Given his record with the Trojans, some fans of Troy would say he shouldn’t have a salary to forego, but that’s another story for another time.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 cou25nterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Virginia confirms signing of Mississippi State transfer QB Keytaon Thompson

Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On the first day of the month, Virginia has added a little SEC flavor to its football roster.

In August, Keytaon Thompson placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The next month, the quarterback opted to remain at Mississippi State.  Two weeks ago, however, Thompson reentered the portal.

This time around, though, there is no going back as Virginia Friday confirmed that Thompson has joined Bronco Mendenhall‘s football program.  According to the school, Thompson has signed a grant-in-aid document and will enroll at UVA this summer.

Thompson will have two years of eligibility for the Cavaliers and will be eligible right away as a graduate transfer.

Thompson was a touted four-star prospect coming out of high school in New Orleans.  He was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017.

His first two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thompson started two of the 19 games in which he played.  He only played in one this past season, however,  That will allow 6-4, 225-pound redshirt junior to take a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

Thompson was 2-0 in his starts.  One of those was the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Lamar Jackson and Louisville.

Thompson ended up completing 50-of-105 passes (47.6 percent) for 846 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.  He also ran for another 672 yards and scored 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

AT VIRGINIA

When Thompson gets to Charlottesville, he’ll compete with Brennan Armstrong for the starting job. As a redshirt freshman last season, Armstrong served as Bryce Perkins‘ primary backup.  In seven games, the Ohio native hit on 15 of his 20 pass attempts.  He threw for 196 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed a pair of interceptions.

Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007.  The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six bowl.

Western Kentucky TE Kyle Fourtenbary joins QB Steven Duncan in transfer portal

Western Kentucky football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in a week, Western Kentucky has seen a football player bust a move for the portal.

Last week, starting quarterback Steven Duncan made his way into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, teammate and tight end Kyle Fourtenbary has joined Duncan in Ye Olde Portal.  Fourtenbary will be leaving the Western Kentucky football program as a graduate transfer.

No specific reason for the move was given.  A reduction in opportunities a year ago, though, would be a good place to start.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A two-star 2016 signee, Fourtenbary redshirted as a true freshman.  The following year, he caught eight passes for 96 yards.  Those numbers were good for third among Hilltoppers tight ends.

The 2018 campaign turned out to be a breakout season for Fourtenbary.  That year, the 6-4, 245-pound Alabama native caught 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns.  He started 11 of the 12 games in which he played.

Entering the 2019 season, Fourtenbary was named as part of the Mackey Award preseason watch list.  Last year, though, he totaled just 108 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions in the first season under new head coach Tyson Helton.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Reggie Bush gearing up to recruit Urban Meyer to USC
THE SYNOPSIS: That hasn’t happened.  At least, not yet.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Four-star 2019 QB hits the portal, to transfer from Florida
THE SYNOPSIS: As it turns out, Jalen Jones had been accused of sexual battery.  A couple of weeks later, the quarterback transferred to an FCS school.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Army feted at White House after winning first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in two decades
THE SYNOPSIS: ‘Merica, dammit.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State draftees to sign contracts worth in excess of $110 million
THE SYNOPSIS: OSU had a dozen former players selected that year, just missing out on tying its own single-draft record of 14.  LSU did match OSU, though, in the 2020 NFL Draft.  And those now-former Tigers will sign contracts worth in excess of $124 million.  What with inflation and all.  And two more players than the 2016 Buckeyes.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban: ‘I think the Big Ten is a really good conference’
THE SYNOPSIS: “And I want to be quoted on that,” the Alabama head coach said.  While speaking in Ohio.

2012

THE HEADLINE: HS coach: Sims lost Tide QB battle because ‘he was the out-of-state guy’
THE SYNOPSIS: Alabama native AJ McCarron and Virginia native Phillip Sims were in a battle for the starting job at Alabama.  McCarron won.  Sims lost.  Sims’ high school coach whined. McCarron went on to win a pair of BcS titles, and the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Awards. Sims, meanwhile, transferred from Alabama to Virginia in April of 2012.  A year later, he transferred to a Div. II school.  So, yes, Nick Saban appears to have made the correct call.  Again.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Bin Laden? Dead
THE SYNOPSIS: ‘Merica, dammit.  And f ck him.  Still.  And God bless all of those innocent lives lost on 9/11.  Still.

2009

THE HEADLINE: AS EXPECTED, HELFRICH JOINS OREGON STAFF*
THE SYNOPSIS: Mark Helfrich spent four seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.  When Chip Kelly left for the NFL, Helfrich was promoted to head coach.  In four seasons, he went 37-16 with the Ducks.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC mercifully ended that practice.)