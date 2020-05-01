Tennessee football fans, this is something to be proud of. Even more so than the Vols’ recent recruiting success.

For those unaware, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Especially during these trying times, taking care of one’s mental health is crucial.

In an extremely personal Instagram posting, Tennessee football player Brian Maurer revealed that he has “struggled with anxiety and depression” since the seventh grade. That year, his father was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Around that time, Maurer stated, his mother and stepfather split up. During high school, a friend committed suicide. Two others died of gun violence.

Then, the most revealing part of the post. In January, the true sophomore quarterback nearly took his own life. From Maurer’s post:

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, I planned to take my own life, I thought I lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end as I was going to do it I looked up and I said “God if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign” 2 minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me, I then knew that by ending my pain I would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.

What a brave young man for sharing his anguish so publicly. God bless you, Brian.

And for those in the reading audience: The phone number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Please, pick up the phone and call that number if you ever get to the point where you feel like you just can’t go on. Or call somebody, anybody.

I know all too well the pain felt by those left behind after a suicide.