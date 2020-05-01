Tennessee football
Tennessee continues recruiting tear, adds nation’s top 2021 linebacker; Vols have moved from the No. 13 to No. 3 class in less than a week

By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 8:54 AM EDT
Tennessee football has joined the ranks of schools like Ohio State, North Carolina (!) and Rutgers (!!!!!!) not allowing the coronavirus pandemic to slow them down on the recruiting trail.

Sunday, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. Thursday, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Jeremy Pruitt landed an even bigger prospect fish.

On his personal Twitter account, Terrence Lewis announced that he too has committed to Tennessee football.  Lewis opted for UT over, among others, Alabama and LSU.

The commitment is a significant one for Pruitt and his Tennessee football program.

Lewis is a highly-touted five-star 2021 prospect.  The Opa Locka, Fla., product is the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state.  The 6-1, 200-pounder is also the top linebacker, outside or inside, in the country.  On the 247Sports.com composite, he is the No. 10 player in the Class of 2021.

After Brooks’ commitment this past weekend, Tennessee had the No. 13 football recruiting class in the country.  With the flurry of commitments, the Vols now have the No. 3 class, behind only the top-ranked Buckeyes and No. 2 Tar Heels.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 4, followed by Georgia at No. 12.

If you’re curious, Alabama is in the midst of pacing itself.  With just three commits thus far this cycle, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 47.  Right behind Boston College.  And right ahead of UTSA.

Transfer portal pulls in UCF DL Jalen Pinkney

UCF football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
It appears one current UCF football player will attempt a rare quadruple collegiate stop.

Thursday, 247Sports.com reported that Jalen Pinkney has worked his way into the NCAA transfer database.  A UCF official subsequently confirmed that the defensive lineman has signaled his intention to consider a transfer.  They wouldn’t, though, confirm Pinkney’s name is officially in the portal.

While Pinkney did not announce a decision on Twitter, he did retweet a tweet that indicated he is transferring.

Pinkney actually began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt.  Only three defensive signees were rated higher than Pinkney, a three-star prospect, in the Commodores’ 2017 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, the Georgia native appeared in seven games.

Following the 2017 season, Pinkney transferred to a Kansas junior college.  The following year, he transferred into the UCF football program.

With the Knights, Pinkney appeared in four games this past season. On the year, the lineman was credited with five tackles.  Four of those came in one game, an October loss to Cincinnati.

Pinkney is the second UCF football player to enter the portal in April. Earlier in the month, tight end Jonathon MacCollister took the first step in leaving the Knights.  MacCollister had been medically disqualified the previous month by the school.

UCF is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which they won 10 games.  It marked the third straight season in which the Knights reached double-digit wins.  Over the past three seasons, the AAC school has gone 35-4.

Nebraska responds to being named in lawsuit filed against NCAA

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, an off-field situation has caught the attention of the Nebraska football program specifically and the athletic department in general.

It was reported this week that “[s]even women, including three female athletes, are suing the NCAA, alleging the organization failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes despite having an obligation to do so.” The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Wednesday.

A former Nebraska volleyball player, Capri Davis, is one of the seven plaintiffs in the suit.  It’s alleged that Davis and another unnamed female student-athlete were groped without consent by two members of the Nebraska football team in the spring of 2019.  While not specifically named in the suit, ESPN.com identified the two Nebraska football players as Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt.  The unidentified female has also claimed that she was raped by LeGrone and a different teammate in the fall of 2018.

Twice, Davis, who has since transferred to Texas, and the unidentified female student-athlete went to the school’s Title IX office regarding the groping incident.  Neither time, the suit states, was the incident investigated as required by law.  After learning that Hunt and LeGrone were accused of raping a student, the pair went to the Title IX Office a third time.  This time, an investigation was launched.  That investigation ultimately led to the two Nebraska football players being expelled from the university.

“[The University of Nebraska-Lincoln] has fostered a culture in which female victims are discouraged from reporting sexual assaults, sexual harassment, stalking, and other forms of general discrimination when those acts are perpetrated by male student-athletes in order to protect UNL, the male athletics program, male student-athletes, and the NCAA, at the expense of female victims,” the lawsuit further stated, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

Thursday, the athletic department issued a statement.

“The health and safety of all of our students, including our student-athletes, is of the utmost importance to us,” the university said in its statement. “We have developed a strong Title IX process. … Our student-athletes receive regular education on those types of issues, often presented in conjunction with the Title IX office.”

In late August of last year, Nebraska confirmed that two football players, Hunt, a wide receiver, and LeGrone, a tight end, had been indefinitely suspended by the program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, it was reported that both of the players have been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension stemmed from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug. 25 and, even as a police investigation remained open, no criminal charges had been filed.  There was a development on the legal front in mid-December, though, as LeGrone and Hunt were arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, respectively, even as neither had been formally charged at the time.

Yet another disturbing development surfaced around that same time as local media reported that an additional six sexual assault reports have been filed with the Lincoln Police Department that “are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.” Four of the new reports involved non-consensual sexual penetration, three of which were designated as rape, while two included allegations of inappropriate touching of private parts.

In early December, Hunt and LeGrone entered the NCAA transfer database.

Bobby Bowden spent four days in hospital fighting leg infection

Bobby Bowden
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
It’ll take more than a measly ol’ infection to take down Bobby Bowden, dadgummit.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Bobby Bowden suffered a health scare unrelated to COVID-19.  According to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat, the 90-year-old Bowden was hospitalized for four days last week because of an infection in his left leg.

The Democrat wrote that “Bowden was given antibiotics and his left leg was placed in a soft cast.” The legendary former Florida State head coach is now recovering from home.  The cast is supposed to be removed this week, if it hasn’t already.

“I didn’t realize when I got to be 90 it would be this tough,” Bowden jokingly told the paper. “Getting old ain’t easy. …

“[Wife] Ann keeps telling me getting old ain’t for sissies.”

Bobby Bowden spent 24 seasons as the head coach at FSU.  He was unceremoniously forced out in 2009.  In 2013, Bowden returned to Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time since his dismissal.

During his time in Tallahassee, Bowden went 304-97-4.  from 1987 through the 2000 season, the Seminoles won 10 or more games every year.  Includes stints at West Virginia and Howard, Bowden went 377-129-4 as a head coach.  The last of those wins?  Against WVU in the 2010 Gator Bowl.

In 2006, Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.  Two years earlier, the football stadium was renamed “Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.”

And speaking of the Doak, will players be on it this fall?

“I sure hope we get it back,” Bowden said. “We have never seen anything like this in our lifetimes. Every state is different. We just have to continue to isolate ourselves and give each other space.”

Baylor sees Paul Matavao-Poialii make his move into the portal

Baylor football
By John TaylorMay 1, 2020, 6:59 AM EDT
An All-Name teamer from Baylor has put said name in the football transfer portal.

According to 247Sports.com, Paul Matavao-Poialii has taken the first step in leaving the Baylor football program by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Neither the player nor the school has confirmed the development.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Matavao-Poialii was a three-star member of the Baylor football Class of 2019.  He as rated as the No. 63 guard in the country.  Only one offensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year, Blake Bedier, was rated higher.

As a true freshman, Matavao-Poialii took a redshirt.  Unless the NCAA changes its transfer rule — which is decidedly up in the air — the offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That will leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Matavao-Poialii is at least the second Baylor football player to leave since Dave Aranda‘s hiringIn February, defensive end Niadré Zouzoua hit the portal.  A couple of weeks earlier, offensive lineman Prince Pines did the same.

Conversely, there have been at least four additions to the Baylor football roster since Aranda’s arrival:

