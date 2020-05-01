This serves as positive news for the Texas Tech football team. For Kent State? Not so much.
Back in March, Jacob Morgenstern announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from Duke and committing to Kent State. A month later, however, the linebacker decommitted from Kent State. And committed to the Texas Tech football team.
“Over the last few days, I have struggled with the hardest choice I have ever had to make,” Morgenstern wrote. “However, after much thought, reflection, and prayer I have finally come to a decision. Ultimately, the toughest part of decommitting from Kent State is walking away from all of the great people at that university with whom I have developed strong relationships. I have no doubt they will take that program to new heights.
I’m going to be a Red Raider 🔴⚫️ #WreckEm #GunsUp @CoachdjCheetah pic.twitter.com/tqHcBvHQ30
— Jacob Morgenstern- LB/SS (@Sum2prove40) April 30, 2020
Shortly thereafter, Texas Tech confirmed that Morgenstern has signed with the football program.
🔴SIGNED⚫
Please help us welcome our newest Red Raider, @Sum2prove40!#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/wMCXmFxzFs
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) April 30, 2020
Morgenstern will be coming to the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season is his final year of eligibility.
Coming out of high school in Connecticut, Morganstern was a three-star 2016 signee. He was the No. 8 player at any position in the state.
During his time at Duke, Morgenstern played in 25 games. Of those, 11 appearances came during the 2019 campaign. This past season, Morgenstern led the Blue Devils with seven special teams tackles.
According to 247Sports.com, “Morgenstern is the second grad transfer and seventh announced commitment for Texas Tech this month alone.” The other grad transfer is Wofford offensive lineman Josh Burger. Additionally, Michigan State linebacker Brandon Boyer-Randle transferred to Texas Tech football earlier this offseason.