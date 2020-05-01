Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Count the USC football head as another financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the Los Angeles Times is reporting that “the university’s athletic director and its two highest-paid coaches have committed to return a sizable portion of their salaries as a show of support for the school.” Included in that, of course, is USC football head coach Clay Helton.

Helton, athletic director Mike Bohn and men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield will return a combined $1 million of compensation. The exact breakdown per individual wasn’t divulged.

Thus far, there has been no confirmation from the university or the athletic department on pay cuts.

It’s believed that Helton will take a pay cut in the neighborhood of 10 percent. With a 2019 salary of $3.22 million, Helton will be foregoing in excess of $300,000. Given his record with the Trojans, some fans of Troy would say he shouldn’t have a salary to forego, but that’s another story for another time.

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott's Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference's staff.