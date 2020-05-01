Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the first day of the month, Virginia has added a little SEC flavor to its football roster.

In August, Keytaon Thompson placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. The next month, the quarterback opted to remain at Mississippi State. Two weeks ago, however, Thompson reentered the portal.

This time around, though, there is no going back as Virginia Friday confirmed that Thompson has joined Bronco Mendenhall‘s football program. According to the school, Thompson has signed a grant-in-aid document and will enroll at UVA this summer.

Thompson will have two years of eligibility for the Cavaliers and will be eligible right away as a graduate transfer.

From the 𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙏 2⃣ to the 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙒𝙀𝘼𝙇𝙏𝙃 … We would like to officially 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 Keytaon Thompson (@Thompson_Kt5) to the Virginia 🏈 Family‼️ #GoHoos | #THEStandard | #GeauxHoos pic.twitter.com/YkgbI3PGQB — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) May 1, 2020

Thompson was a touted four-star prospect coming out of high school in New Orleans. He was the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017.

His first two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thompson started two of the 19 games in which he played. He only played in one this past season, however, That will allow 6-4, 225-pound redshirt junior to take a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

Thompson was 2-0 in his starts. One of those was the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl win over Lamar Jackson and Louisville.

Thompson ended up completing 50-of-105 passes (47.6 percent) for 846 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for another 672 yards and scored 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

AT VIRGINIA

When Thompson gets to Charlottesville, he’ll compete with Brennan Armstrong for the starting job. As a redshirt freshman last season, Armstrong served as Bryce Perkins‘ primary backup. In seven games, the Ohio native hit on 15 of his 20 pass attempts. He threw for 196 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed a pair of interceptions.

Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007. The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six bowl.