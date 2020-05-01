Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a week, Western Kentucky has seen a football player bust a move for the portal.

Last week, starting quarterback Steven Duncan made his way into the NCAA transfer database. This week, teammate and tight end Kyle Fourtenbary has joined Duncan in Ye Olde Portal. Fourtenbary will be leaving the Western Kentucky football program as a graduate transfer.

No specific reason for the move was given. A reduction in opportunities a year ago, though, would be a good place to start.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

A two-star 2016 signee, Fourtenbary redshirted as a true freshman. The following year, he caught eight passes for 96 yards. Those numbers were good for third among Hilltoppers tight ends.

The 2018 campaign turned out to be a breakout season for Fourtenbary. That year, the 6-4, 245-pound Alabama native caught 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He started 11 of the 12 games in which he played.

Entering the 2019 season, Fourtenbary was named as part of the Mackey Award preseason watch list. Last year, though, he totaled just 108 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions in the first season under new head coach Tyson Helton.