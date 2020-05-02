Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs, Boise State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2020 football recruiting class.

Earlier this month, both Eastern Michigan (HERE) and FAU (HERE) added to their ’20 haul. Friday, Boise State confirmed that 2020 football recruit Jaylen Clark has been officially signed by the program.

Clark is a three-star prospect in this year’s cycle.

The Tacoma, Washington, native was just offered a scholarship by Boise State football this past Tuesday. The defensive back’s high school teammate, Donovan Clark (no relation), also signed with the Broncos as part of the 2020 class.

The new signee told the Tacoma News-Tribune that his former-now-current teammate played a role on his move to Boise.

“Just staying patient,” Clark said. “Donovan introduced me to [cornerbacks coach Jalil Brown]. We were in constant communication since then. Even after signing day, he told me, ‘Stay with us, we’re going to try to work something out.’ I stayed patient until (Tuesday). They offered me a scholarship. I was tired of waiting. I was ready to roll.”

Clark had previously held scholarship offers from Arizona and Colorado. Those offers disappeared after coaching changes at both Pac-12 schools.

Boise State currently has the No. 63 recruiting class in the country. That’s the top class in the Mountain West Conference. It’s also the No. 2 Group of Five class, behind Cincinnati (No. 40 overall).