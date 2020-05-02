College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 2, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State AD Gene Smith doesn’t see Urban Meyer returning to coaching

THE SYNOPSIS: Thus far, Smith has been accurate. Although, not for a lack of trying on USC’s part.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Body that washed up on Cali beach identified as missing Wyoming signee

THE SYNOPSIS: These stories are never, ever easy to write. Especially when you have a son around their age.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Saquon Barkley not ruling out skipping bowl game (because why would he?)

THE SYNOPSIS: The star running back ultimately opted to play in the bowl game before turning pro early.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Mark Richt continues to be the classiest of acts in college football

THE SYNOPSIS: I absolutely love stories like these. Just wish there were more of them.

2013

THE HEADLINE: SEC Network moves from ‘Project X’ to official reality

THE SYNOPSIS: And, for the seven years since, it’s been a veritable ATM for the conference and its membership.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Mullen’s goal for Miss. St.? ‘Win the SEC West’

THE SYNOPSIS: In Dan Mullen‘s nine seasons in Starkville, Mississippi State’s best West finish was second in 2014. The other eight seasons, Bulldogs finished third three times and fifth five times.