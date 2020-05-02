Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kansas and Missouri are getting the Border Showdown gang back together. Eventually.

Saturday, Kansas announced that it and Missouri have reached an agreement to renew the Border Showdown. The renewal will feature a pair of home-and-home matchups.

Future Series Dates and Location:

Sept 6, 2025, at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 12, 2026, vs. Missouri – Lawrence

Sept 6, 2031, at Missouri – Columbia

Sept 11, 2032, vs. Missouri – Lawrence

The 2025 game will mark the first between the programs since 2011. Following that season, Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC.

“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” said KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long in a statement. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” a statement from KU head coach Les Miles began. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”

At the time of the last game between Kansas and Missouri, the Border Showdown was the second-most played rivalry in Division I history. The two schools have met 120 times previously, including every year from 1919-2011. The first matchup came back in 1891.

Mizzou holds a very slight 56-55-9 edge in the rivalry.