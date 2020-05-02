Kansas and Missouri are getting the Border Showdown gang back together. Eventually.
Saturday, Kansas announced that it and Missouri have reached an agreement to renew the Border Showdown. The renewal will feature a pair of home-and-home matchups.
Future Series Dates and Location:
Sept 6, 2025, at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 12, 2026, vs. Missouri – Lawrence
Sept 6, 2031, at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 11, 2032, vs. Missouri – Lawrence
The 2025 game will mark the first between the programs since 2011. Following that season, Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC.
“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” said KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long in a statement. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” a statement from KU head coach Les Miles began. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”
At the time of the last game between Kansas and Missouri, the Border Showdown was the second-most played rivalry in Division I history. The two schools have met 120 times previously, including every year from 1919-2011. The first matchup came back in 1891.
Mizzou holds a very slight 56-55-9 edge in the rivalry.
The transfer tear Illinois football has been on over the past month or so has yet to slow down.
In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same. As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower this past week.
One day after Hightower committed to Illinois, Brevyn Jones tweeted that he too will continue his football career at the Big Ten school. Jones was one of two Mississippi State players who entered the transfer portal after Mike Leach‘s tweet heard ’round the college football world.
Florida State and Maryland were among the schools to express interest in the offensive lineman.
Subsequent to that, Jones explained to 247Sports.com the reasoning behind his move to Champaign.
“They reached out a couple days after I entered the portal and been in contact ever since,” Jones said. “I chose Illinois because they feel like family, and I want to be a part of the come up with them.
“First, a degree from the University of Illinois holds rank. Plus, I get to play in the Big Ten and experience new parts of the country. The staff loved the way I play and said if I don’t have to sit, I can come in and play early.”
Jones was a three-star member of Mississippi State’s 2019 recruiting class. The Alabama native played in one game as a true freshman. Because of that, he has been able to take a redshirt.
It’s believed Jones will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility. If it’s not granted, Jones will be left with three seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 2, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State AD Gene Smith doesn’t see Urban Meyer returning to coaching
THE SYNOPSIS: Thus far, Smith has been accurate. Although, not for a lack of trying on USC’s part.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Body that washed up on Cali beach identified as missing Wyoming signee
THE SYNOPSIS: These stories are never, ever easy to write. Especially when you have a son around their age.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Saquon Barkley not ruling out skipping bowl game (because why would he?)
THE SYNOPSIS: The star running back ultimately opted to play in the bowl game before turning pro early.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Mark Richt continues to be the classiest of acts in college football
THE SYNOPSIS: I absolutely love stories like these. Just wish there were more of them.
2013
THE HEADLINE: SEC Network moves from ‘Project X’ to official reality
THE SYNOPSIS: And, for the seven years since, it’s been a veritable ATM for the conference and its membership.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Mullen’s goal for Miss. St.? ‘Win the SEC West’
THE SYNOPSIS: In Dan Mullen‘s nine seasons in Starkville, Mississippi State’s best West finish was second in 2014. The other eight seasons, Bulldogs finished third three times and fifth five times.
It’s been quite the past couple of days for the Virginia football program.
Virginia Friday officially added Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson to its football roster. The university also announced that the head coaches of its collegiate sports, including UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall, agreed to take pay cuts.
Thursday brought some north-of-the-border notoriety to the Virginia football program. As noted by the school, former Virginia wide receiver Dejon Brissett was selected by the Toronto Argonauts with the second pick of the first round of the 2020 CFL Draft. According to UVA, Brissett is the first player drafted out of Virginia since DE Trent Corney was drafted in the first round, ninth overall in 2016 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The receiver is also the fourth Cavalier drafted in the CFL Draft since 2012.
With Brissett going No. 2 overall, he’s the highest-selected American college football player in the CFL draft in two years. In 2018, Central Michigan wide receiver Mark Chapman went No. 1 overall. That marked the first time FBS players have gone first in back-to-back-to-back-to-back years in the Great White North’s version of the Player Selection Meeting.
Chapman’s selection made CMU just the sixth FBS school to have No. 1 overall picks in both the NFL and CFL drafts.
Brissett began his collegiate playing career at Richmond. In May of last year, Brissett announced that, after an initial commitment to Illinois, he would instead be transferring from the FCS school to Virginia.
In his lone season with the Virginia football team, Brissett caught a pair of passes for 18 yards. He did, though, start a pair of games for the Hoos.
With the Spiders, Brissett was an All-Colonial Athletic Association player in 2017 after catching 63 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in just three games in 2018 before suffering a broken foot, which allowed him to take a redshirt. In those three games, incidentally, he caught 16 passes for 299 yards.
Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007. The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six bowl.
Suffice to say, things have gotten much better for Clay Helton and USC on the football recruiting trail. Much, much better.
By just about any metric, USC last December had its most miserable signing day in the 20-plus-year history of football recruiting services. “A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad signing day,” as we put it. How terrible? 10th in the Pac-12. How horrible? Zero five-stars signed up. How no good? Just two four-stars added. How very bad? Just the fifth class, and second straight under Helton, that finished outside of the Top Ten in two decades.
“We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about,” the beleaguered head coach stated at the time, presumably with a straight face.
Over the past four months or so, USC football has done a recruiting about-face.
Friday, Quaydarius Davis announced that he has committed to the USC football program. The 2021 wide receiver made the announcement on his Instagram page.
Davis is a fourth-star 2021 prospect. He is also the eighth four-star recruit to commit to USC football already this cycle. So, if my math is correct, the Trojans now have four times as many such commitments as they signed last cycle.
Right now, USC football has the top-ranked 2021 class in the Pac-12. They’re also seventh nationally, ahead of the likes of Michigan (No. 10), Georgia (No. 14), Penn State (No. 15), Texas (No. 17), Florida State (No. 40) and Oklahoma (No. 45).
Oregon incidentally, has the No. 2 Pac-12 class at the moment and the 24th nationally.