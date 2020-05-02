Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a fan of Ohio State and USC, or the Rose Bowl, NBCSN has you covered. Again. And, okay, maybe not Buckeye fans, given the outcomes.

Wednesday night on NBCSN, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network. Thursday night, it was a trio of classic Orange Bowls. Friday night, the 1984 Nebraska-Miami Orange Bowl and a couple of Fiesta Bowls.

Tonight, the focus shifts to the Granddaddy of Them All. Saturday night and on into Sunday morning, NBCSN will reair a trio of classic Rose Bowl matchups over the course of seven hours.

The schedule?

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 5 USC in the 1975 Rose Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 16 USC in the 1988 Rose Bowl, 10 p.m. ET

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 18 USC in the 1985 Rose Bowl, 1 a.m. ET

From NBC Sports:

Saturday highlights three memorable appearances by the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The 1975 Rose Bowl marked the third consecutive year that USC and the Ohio State Buckeyes matched up in the bowl game, and featured a thrilling conclusion with a USC touchdown and successful two-point conversion with just over two minutes remaining. 1985’s edition of the bowl game saw the underdog Trojans defeat the Buckeyes, and in 1988, the Michigan State Spartans edged USC.

As has previously been the case, NBC’s Notre Dame Football host Liam McHugh will host the Rose Bowl coverage.

As has previously been the case, you can catch these classics on NBCSN on your cable/satellite TV provider. Or, stream them HERE as well.