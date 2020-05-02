Purdue didn’t have to look far to find its new football strength & conditioning coach.
Earlier in the offseason, Justin Lovett left the Purdue football program to take over as the head strength coach of the Los Angles Rams. Friday, Purdue announced that Domenic Reno has been promoted to take over for Lovett.
Reno’s specific title at Purdue will be director of football strength and conditioning.
“Dom has earned this role and is the perfect fit to lead our strength and conditioning program,” Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience and expertise in training and developing elite athletes, both in the professional and collegiate ranks. He has worked within our system for several years now and is very familiar with our program and the players. We know he will do a great job.”
Reno spent the past three seasons at Purdue as the senior associate director of football strength and conditioning. Prior to that, Reno worked as the associate director for football strength and conditioning and the head strength and conditioning coach for track and field at Western Kentucky from 2014-16.
The promotion of Reno is one of a handful of moves Brohm has made on his staff in the past few months. In December, Nick Holt was fired as co-defensive coordinator. Holt was ultimately replaced by former UConn head coach Bob Diaco. Additionally, Marty Biagi was hired in January as a defensive assistant.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season in their third season under Brohm. In those three years, they are 17-21. Those 17 wins, though, are two more than the program had in the five years combined prior to Brohm’s arrival in West Lafayette.
As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs, Boise State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2020 football recruiting class.
Earlier this month, both Eastern Michigan (HERE) and FAU (HERE) added to their ’20 haul. Friday, Boise State confirmed that 2020 football recruit Jaylen Clark has been officially signed by the program.
Clark is a three-star prospect in this year’s cycle.
The Tacoma, Washington, native was just offered a scholarship by Boise State football this past Tuesday. The defensive back’s high school teammate, Donovan Clark (no relation), also signed with the Broncos as part of the 2020 class.
The new signee told the Tacoma News-Tribune that his former-now-current teammate played a role on his move to Boise.
“Just staying patient,” Clark said. “Donovan introduced me to [cornerbacks coach Jalil Brown]. We were in constant communication since then. Even after signing day, he told me, ‘Stay with us, we’re going to try to work something out.’ I stayed patient until (Tuesday). They offered me a scholarship. I was tired of waiting. I was ready to roll.”
Clark had previously held scholarship offers from Arizona and Colorado. Those offers disappeared after coaching changes at both Pac-12 schools.
Boise State currently has the No. 63 recruiting class in the country. That’s the top class in the Mountain West Conference. It’s also the No. 2 Group of Five class, behind Cincinnati (No. 40 overall).
If you’re a fan of Ohio State and USC, or the Rose Bowl, NBCSN has you covered. Again. And, okay, maybe not Buckeye fans, given the outcomes.
Wednesday night on NBCSN, it was classic Notre Dame college football games that were front and center on the network. Thursday night, it was a trio of classic Orange Bowls. Friday night, the 1984 Nebraska-Miami Orange Bowl and a couple of Fiesta Bowls.
Tonight, the focus shifts to the Granddaddy of Them All. Saturday night and on into Sunday morning, NBCSN will reair a trio of classic Rose Bowl matchups over the course of seven hours.
The schedule?
- No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 5 USC in the 1975 Rose Bowl, 8 p.m. ET
- No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 16 USC in the 1988 Rose Bowl, 10 p.m. ET
- No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 18 USC in the 1985 Rose Bowl, 1 a.m. ET
From NBC Sports:
Saturday highlights three memorable appearances by the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The 1975 Rose Bowl marked the third consecutive year that USC and the Ohio State Buckeyes matched up in the bowl game, and featured a thrilling conclusion with a USC touchdown and successful two-point conversion with just over two minutes remaining. 1985’s edition of the bowl game saw the underdog Trojans defeat the Buckeyes, and in 1988, the Michigan State Spartans edged USC.
As has previously been the case, NBC’s Notre Dame Football host Liam McHugh will host the Rose Bowl coverage.
As has previously been the case, you can catch these classics on NBCSN on your cable/satellite TV provider. Or, stream them HERE as well.
The transfer tear Illinois football has been on over the past month or so has yet to slow down.
In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same. As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower this past week.
One day after Hightower committed to Illinois, Brevyn Jones tweeted that he too will continue his football career at the Big Ten school. Jones was one of two Mississippi State players who entered the transfer portal after Mike Leach‘s tweet heard ’round the college football world.
Florida State and Maryland were among the schools to express interest in the offensive lineman.
Subsequent to that, Jones explained to 247Sports.com the reasoning behind his move to Champaign.
“They reached out a couple days after I entered the portal and been in contact ever since,” Jones said. “I chose Illinois because they feel like family, and I want to be a part of the come up with them.
“First, a degree from the University of Illinois holds rank. Plus, I get to play in the Big Ten and experience new parts of the country. The staff loved the way I play and said if I don’t have to sit, I can come in and play early.”
Jones was a three-star member of Mississippi State’s 2019 recruiting class. The Alabama native played in one game as a true freshman. Because of that, he has been able to take a redshirt.
It’s believed Jones will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility. If it’s not granted, Jones will be left with three seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
Kansas and Missouri are getting the Border Showdown gang back together. Eventually.
Saturday, Kansas announced that it and Missouri have reached an agreement to renew the Border Showdown. The renewal will feature a pair of home-and-home matchups.
Future Series Dates and Location:
Sept 6, 2025, at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 12, 2026, vs. Missouri – Lawrence
Sept 6, 2031, at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 11, 2032, vs. Missouri – Lawrence
The 2025 game will mark the first between the programs since 2011. Following that season, Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC.
“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” said KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long in a statement. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” a statement from KU head coach Les Miles began. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”
At the time of the last game between Kansas and Missouri, the Border Showdown was the second-most played rivalry in Division I history. The two schools have met 120 times previously, including every year from 1919-2011. The first matchup came back in 1891.
Mizzou holds a very slight 56-55-9 edge in the rivalry.