Purdue didn’t have to look far to find its new football strength & conditioning coach.

Earlier in the offseason, Justin Lovett left the Purdue football program to take over as the head strength coach of the Los Angles Rams. Friday, Purdue announced that Domenic Reno has been promoted to take over for Lovett.

Reno’s specific title at Purdue will be director of football strength and conditioning.

“Dom has earned this role and is the perfect fit to lead our strength and conditioning program,” Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience and expertise in training and developing elite athletes, both in the professional and collegiate ranks. He has worked within our system for several years now and is very familiar with our program and the players. We know he will do a great job.”

Reno spent the past three seasons at Purdue as the senior associate director of football strength and conditioning. Prior to that, Reno worked as the associate director for football strength and conditioning and the head strength and conditioning coach for track and field at Western Kentucky from 2014-16.

The promotion of Reno is one of a handful of moves Brohm has made on his staff in the past few months. In December, Nick Holt was fired as co-defensive coordinator. Holt was ultimately replaced by former UConn head coach Bob Diaco. Additionally, Marty Biagi was hired in January as a defensive assistant.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 4-8 season in their third season under Brohm. In those three years, they are 17-21. Those 17 wins, though, are two more than the program had in the five years combined prior to Brohm’s arrival in West Lafayette.