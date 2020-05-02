It’s been quite the past couple of days for the Virginia football program.

Virginia Friday officially added Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson to its football roster. The university also announced that the head coaches of its collegiate sports, including UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall, agreed to take pay cuts.

Thursday brought some north-of-the-border notoriety to the Virginia football program. As noted by the school, former Virginia wide receiver Dejon Brissett was selected by the Toronto Argonauts with the second pick of the first round of the 2020 CFL Draft. According to UVA, Brissett is the first player drafted out of Virginia since DE Trent Corney was drafted in the first round, ninth overall in 2016 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The receiver is also the fourth Cavalier drafted in the CFL Draft since 2012.

With Brissett going No. 2 overall, he’s the highest-selected American college football player in the CFL draft in two years. In 2018, Central Michigan wide receiver Mark Chapman went No. 1 overall. That marked the first time FBS players have gone first in back-to-back-to-back-to-back years in the Great White North’s version of the Player Selection Meeting.

Chapman’s selection made CMU just the sixth FBS school to have No. 1 overall picks in both the NFL and CFL drafts.

Brissett began his collegiate playing career at Richmond. In May of last year, Brissett announced that, after an initial commitment to Illinois, he would instead be transferring from the FCS school to Virginia.

In his lone season with the Virginia football team, Brissett caught a pair of passes for 18 yards. He did, though, start a pair of games for the Hoos.

With the Spiders, Brissett was an All-Colonial Athletic Association player in 2017 after catching 63 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in just three games in 2018 before suffering a broken foot, which allowed him to take a redshirt. In those three games, incidentally, he caught 16 passes for 299 yards.