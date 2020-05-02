Virginia football
Getty Images

Virginia WR Dejon Brissett selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 CFL Draft

By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been quite the past couple of days for the Virginia football program.

Virginia Friday officially added Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson to its football roster.  The university also announced that the head coaches of its collegiate sports, including UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall, agreed to take pay cuts.

Thursday brought some north-of-the-border notoriety to the Virginia football program.  As noted by the school, former Virginia wide receiver Dejon Brissett was selected by the Toronto Argonauts with the second pick of the first round of the 2020 CFL Draft.  According to UVA, Brissett is the first player drafted out of Virginia since DE Trent Corney was drafted in the first round, ninth overall in 2016 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.  The receiver is also the fourth Cavalier drafted in the CFL Draft since 2012.

With Brissett going No. 2 overall, he’s the highest-selected American college football player in the CFL draft in two years.  In 2018, Central Michigan wide receiver Mark Chapman went No. 1 overall.  That marked the first time FBS players have gone first in back-to-back-to-back-to-back years in the Great White North’s version of the Player Selection Meeting.

Chapman’s selection made CMU just the sixth FBS school to have No. 1 overall picks in both the NFL and CFL drafts.

Brissett began his collegiate playing career at Richmond.  In May of last year, Brissett announced that, after an initial commitment to Illinois, he would instead be transferring from the FCS school to Virginia.

In his lone season with the Virginia football team, Brissett caught a pair of passes for 18 yards. He did, though, start a pair of games for the Hoos.

With the Spiders, Brissett was an All-Colonial Athletic Association player in 2017 after catching 63 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in just three games in 2018 before suffering a broken foot, which allowed him to take a redshirt. In those three games, incidentally, he caught 16 passes for 299 yards.

Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007.  The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six bowl.

For first time since conference realignment, Missouri, Kansas will renew Border Showdown

Kasnas Missouri Border Showdown
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kansas and Missouri are getting the Border Showdown gang back together. Eventually.

Saturday, Kansas announced that it and Missouri have reached an agreement to renew the Border Showdown.  The renewal will feature a pair of home-and-home matchups.

Future Series Dates and Location:

Sept 6, 2025, at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 12, 2026, vs. Missouri – Lawrence
Sept 6, 2031, at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 11, 2032, vs. Missouri – Lawrence

The 2025 game will mark the first between the programs since 2011.  Following that season, Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC.

“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” said KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long in a statement. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” a statement from KU head coach Les Miles began. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”

At the time of the last game between Kansas and Missouri, the Border Showdown was the second-most played rivalry in Division I history.  The two schools have met 120 times previously, including every year from 1919-2011.  The first matchup came back in 1891.

Mizzou holds a very slight 56-55-9 edge in the rivalry.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 2, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State AD Gene Smith doesn’t see Urban Meyer returning to coaching
THE SYNOPSIS: Thus far, Smith has been accurate.  Although, not for a lack of trying on USC’s part.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Body that washed up on Cali beach identified as missing Wyoming signee
THE SYNOPSIS: These stories are never, ever easy to write.  Especially when you have a son around their age.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Saquon Barkley not ruling out skipping bowl game (because why would he?)
THE SYNOPSIS: The star running back ultimately opted to play in the bowl game before turning pro early.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Mark Richt continues to be the classiest of acts in college football
THE SYNOPSIS: I absolutely love stories like these.  Just wish there were more of them.

2013

THE HEADLINE: SEC Network moves from ‘Project X’ to official reality
THE SYNOPSIS: And, for the seven years since, it’s been a veritable ATM for the conference and its membership.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Mullen’s goal for Miss. St.? ‘Win the SEC West’
THE SYNOPSIS: In Dan Mullen‘s nine seasons in Starkville, Mississippi State’s best West finish was second in 2014. The other eight seasons, Bulldogs finished third three times and fifth five times.

USC now has eight four-star 2021 commits after just two in 2020

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT
2 Comments

Suffice to say, things have gotten much better for Clay Helton and USC on the football recruiting trail. Much, much better.

By just about any metric, USC last December had its most miserable signing day in the 20-plus-year history of football recruiting services. “A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad signing day,” as we put it. How terrible? 10th in the Pac-12. How horrible? Zero five-stars signed up. How no good? Just two four-stars added. How very bad? Just the fifth class, and second straight under Helton, that finished outside of the Top Ten in two decades.

“We had a very good day today that we’re very happy about,” the beleaguered head coach stated at the time, presumably with a straight face.

Over the past four months or so, USC football has done a recruiting about-face.

Friday, Quaydarius Davis announced that he has committed to the USC football program.  The 2021 wide receiver made the announcement on his Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Officially Committed To The University of Southern California!! @usc.fb

A post shared by 𝕼𝖚𝖆𝖞𝖉𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖚𝖘 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖘 ² (@__d1quay) on May 1, 2020 at 6:08pm PDT

Davis is a fourth-star 2021 prospect.  He is also the eighth four-star recruit to commit to USC football already this cycle.  So, if my math is correct, the Trojans now have four times as many such commitments as they signed last cycle.

Right now, USC football has the top-ranked 2021 class in the Pac-12. They’re also seventh nationally, ahead of the likes of Michigan (No. 10), Georgia (No. 14), Penn State (No. 15), Texas (No. 17), Florida State (No. 40) and Oklahoma (No. 45).

Oregon incidentally, has the No. 2 Pac-12 class at the moment and the 24th nationally.

NCAA releases plan for the eventual return of college sports

NCAA
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
1 Comment

The NCAA has been in the news a lot of late — some good, some not so much — but now the focus at least temporarily shifts to sports.  And the return of student-athletes to competition.

Friday, the NCAA released a document entitled “Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.” The NCAA had previously assembled the COVID-19 Advisory Panel.  That panel, which consists of leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts, has put together its nine core principles that will help guide the NCAA toward the eventual resumption of collegiate athletics.

  1. There must not be directives at the national level that preclude resocialization.
  2. State and local authorities must have in place a plan for resocialization.
  3. There should be a plan in place at the university/college level for resocialization of students.
  4. There must be a plan in place at the university/college level for resocialization of student-athletes within athletics.
  5. There must be adequate personal protective equipment for athletics health care providers, and there must be sanitizers to manage infection control in all shared athletics space.
  6. There must be the ability to assess immunity to COVID-19 at a regional and local level. This could include immunity at the college campus, plus a more focused assessment of herd immunity for athletics teams.
  7. There must be access to reliable, rapid diagnostic testing on any individual who is suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms.
  8. There must be in place a local surveillance system so that newly identified cases can be identified promptly and isolated, and their close contacts must be managed appropriately.
  9. There must be clearly identified and transparent risk analyses in place. Such risk analyses consider issues such as economics, education, restoration of society, and medical risk of sport participation, including COVID-19 infection and possible death.

As is the case with states across the nation, the NCAA will roll out the eventual return of collegiate athletics in phases.  In this case, there are three phases.  Those phases are:

Phase One:

In accordance with the federal guidelines, resocialization of sport for Phase One assumes the following:

  • Gating criteria have been satisfied for a minimum of 14 days.
  • Vulnerable student-athletes, athletics health care providers, coaches and athletics personnel should continue to shelter in place. Vulnerable populations include individuals with serious underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity and asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised, such as by chemotherapy.
  • Those living in dorms and other residences where vulnerable individuals reside should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home, and appropriate isolating precautions should be taken.
  • Physical distancing should continue.
  • Gatherings of more than 10 people should be avoided unless precautionary measures of physical distancing and sanitization are in place.
  • Gyms and common areas where student-athletes and staff are likely to congregate and interact, should remain closed unless strict distancing and sanitation protocols can be implemented.
  • Virtual meetings should be encouraged whenever possible and feasible.
  • Nonessential travel should be minimized, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding isolation after travel should be implemented.

Phase Two:

In accordance with the federal guidelines, if Phase One has been implemented successfully, with no evidence of a rebound, and gating criteria have been satisfied for a minimum of 14 days since the implementation of Phase One:

  • Vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place.
  • Awareness and proper isolating practices related to vulnerable individuals in residences should continue.
  • Physical distancing should continue.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people should be avoided unless precautionary measures of physical distancing and sanitization are in place.
  • Gyms and common areas where student-athletes and staff are likely to congregate and interact should remain closed, or appropriate distancing and sanitation protocols should be implemented.
  • Virtual meetings should continue to be encouraged whenever possible and feasible.
  • Nonessential travel may resume.

Phase Three:

In accordance with the federal guidelines, if Phase Two has been implemented successfully, with no evidence of a rebound, and gating criteria have been satisfied for a minimum of 14 days since the implementation of Phase Two:

  • Vulnerable student-athletes, athletics health care providers, coaches and athletics personnel can resume in-person interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to settings where such distancing is not practical.
  • Gyms and common areas where student-athletes and staff are likely to congregate and interact can reopen if appropriate sanitation protocols are implemented, but even low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
  • Unrestricted staffing may resume.

“It is also important to take into consideration that there will not be a quick, single day of re-emergence into society,” Brian Hainline, the leader of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, said in a statement. “We will re-emerge in a manner that recognizes COVID-19 will be around until there is an effective vaccine, treatment or both. That is why resocialization should be rolled out in a phased way that helps assure sustained low infection spread, as well as aids in the ability to quickly diagnose and isolate new cases.”

At bare minimum, we are at least a month and a half away from anything close to resembling normalcy when it comes to collegiate athletics.  That would put us in the middle of June. Beyond the timeframe set by Iowa’s president to resume football practice.

Even with these guidelines, we are still in the great state of the unknown.  There are simply too many variables, starting with the various states in this country in varying degrees of lifting or easing stay-at-home orders.  There does, though, seem to be the very real possibility that some conferences, such as the SEC, could start their seasons close to as scheduled, while others, most notably the Pac-12, won’t be ready come early September.

In fact, that conference’s commissioner alluded to just that on Thursday.  With our emphasis added.

“The hope is we all move along together,” Greg Sankey stated in a radio interview. “To date that’s been the conversation and collective thinking about how we may have to adjust. But it’s a very different situation from a pro league.

There is room for different conferences to make different decisions. But we’re all interconnected. When we’re playing basketball tournaments there is no connection. We’re all in our arenas playing each other.