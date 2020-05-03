If/when the 2020 season kicks off, Arizona football will be down a recent signee.

On his personal Twitter account earlier this past week, Jabar Triplett revealed that he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. As a result, it’s expected that the linebacker will miss the entire 2020 season.

“To my Wildcat family, this has been tough for me,” Triplett wrote. “I won’t be playing this season, due to a torn Achilles working out on Tues. My surgery is scheduled with one of the best in BR. I know that GOD is in control. I will come back, stronger, faster, & better!!”

Triplett is the second known Power Five player to suffer a significant injury during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Late last month, it was confirmed that Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood suffered a torn ACL working out on his own.

Triplett was a three-star member of the Arizona football Class of 2020. The Baton Rouge high schooler was the No. 74 player in the state of Louisiana regardless of position. He was the only linebacker signed by the Wildcats this past cycle.

Arizona is coming off a four-win season in the second year under head coach Kevin Sumlin. The nine wins in Sumlin’s first two seasons are the fewest since the Wildcats won six games in 2004-05 under Mike Stoops.