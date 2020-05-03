College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: David Cutcliffe gets two-year extension at Duke

THE SYNOPSIS: In his 12 seasons at Duke, the Blue Devils have won 72 games. In the 24 years prior to Cutcliffe’s arrival, they won 73 games.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Miami extends Mark Richt’s contract through 2023 season

THE SYNOPSIS: Seven months later, Richt announced his retirement.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Charlie Strong issues statement after judge’s blistering rebuke of him, his USF program

THE SYNOPSIS: Say what you want about Charlie Strong, the head coach. Charlie Strong, leader of young men, didn’t deserve this attack. At all.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Expansion rumblings once again swirling around Big 12

THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that hasn’t happened. And likely won’t happen. Unless the Pac-12 implodes.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Nearly 30 percent of early entries weren’t selected in NFL draft

THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another cautionary tale of thinking too highly of yourself.

2012

THE HEADLINE: It’s official: Stanford’s Bowlsby named new Big 12 commish

THE SYNOPSIS: Until I stumbled across this, I had forgotten Bob Bowlsby had been the athletic director at Stanford since 2006.

2011

THE HEADLINE: ’95-percent’ certainty Russell Wilson plays in ’11? That’s news to Rockies

THE SYNOPSIS: I think sometimes people forget the Wilson-Wolfpack-Wisconsin drama wasn’t just limited to football.