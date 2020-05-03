Could a South Beach reunion be in the offing for a pair of former Houston football program?

Back in January, quarterback D'Eriq King completed his transfer out of the Houston football team by signing with Miami. Three months later, one of King’s former teammates, Jarrid Williams, announced that he has decided to transfer from the Cougars as well.

I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play collegiate football and earn a degree from the University of Houston,” the offensive lineman wrote. “I’d also like to thank all of my coaches for their mentorship and dedication through the years. The bond and brotherhood I have with my teammates is what made this decision so difficult. But, I had to do what is best for myself and my future. …

“Thank you to all the fans who have supported me. I ask for your continued support in my future endeavors.”

As intimated, Williams will be leaving the Houston football team as a graduate transfer. In December, Williams had been granted a sixth season of eligibility. This will be his final year of eligibility.

From the start of the 2018 campaign through the first one-third of 2019, Williams started 17 straight games at right tackle. In the fourth game of last year, the lineman suffered a season-ending injury. That allowed him to pursue that sixth season.

And, according to 247Sports.com, that sixth season could be played in the ACC. Citing multiple program sources, InsideTheU has reported that the Hurricanes are interested in Williams.