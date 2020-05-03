Could a South Beach reunion be in the offing for a pair of former Houston football program?
Back in January, quarterback D'Eriq King completed his transfer out of the Houston football team by signing with Miami. Three months later, one of King’s former teammates, Jarrid Williams, announced that he has decided to transfer from the Cougars as well.
I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play collegiate football and earn a degree from the University of Houston,” the offensive lineman wrote. “I’d also like to thank all of my coaches for their mentorship and dedication through the years. The bond and brotherhood I have with my teammates is what made this decision so difficult. But, I had to do what is best for myself and my future. …
“Thank you to all the fans who have supported me. I ask for your continued support in my future endeavors.”
As intimated, Williams will be leaving the Houston football team as a graduate transfer. In December, Williams had been granted a sixth season of eligibility. This will be his final year of eligibility.
From the start of the 2018 campaign through the first one-third of 2019, Williams started 17 straight games at right tackle. In the fourth game of last year, the lineman suffered a season-ending injury. That allowed him to pursue that sixth season.
And, according to 247Sports.com, that sixth season could be played in the ACC. Citing multiple program sources, InsideTheU has reported that the Hurricanes are interested in Williams.
If/when the 2020 season kicks off, Arizona football will be down a recent signee.
On his personal Twitter account earlier this past week, Jabar Triplett revealed that he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. As a result, it’s expected that the linebacker will miss the entire 2020 season.
“To my Wildcat family, this has been tough for me,” Triplett wrote. “I won’t be playing this season, due to a torn Achilles working out on Tues. My surgery is scheduled with one of the best in BR. I know that GOD is in control. I will come back, stronger, faster, & better!!”
Triplett is the second known Power Five player to suffer a significant injury during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Late last month, it was confirmed that Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood suffered a torn ACL working out on his own.
Triplett was a three-star member of the Arizona football Class of 2020. The Baton Rouge high schooler was the No. 74 player in the state of Louisiana regardless of position. He was the only linebacker signed by the Wildcats this past cycle.
Arizona is coming off a four-win season in the second year under head coach Kevin Sumlin. The nine wins in Sumlin’s first two seasons are the fewest since the Wildcats won six games in 2004-05 under Mike Stoops.
For the second time in less than two months, Northwestern has added a transfer to its football roster.
In early March, Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey transferred into the Northwestern football program. Friday, John Raine announced on Twitter that he’s doing the same.
In early April, Raine took the first step in leaving FAU by entering the NCAA transfer database. The tight end will join the Northwestern football team as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as the fifth-year senior’s final year of eligibility.
“Grateful for the opportunity to play my last year of college football and earn my master’s degree at Northwestern University,” Raine wrote.
Raine chose Northwestern over interest from, among others, Arkansas and USF.
Raine was a two-star 2016 signee. In 2019, the Miami native set career-highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (343) and receiving touchdowns (six). The half-dozen touchdown catches were second Harrison Bryant‘s seven. Bryant, incidentally, was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Now, for some perspective. Northwestern tight ends finished the 2019 season with seven receptions for 30 yards. With zero touchdowns.
All told, Raine finished the FAU portion of his playing career with 530 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 catches.
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: David Cutcliffe gets two-year extension at Duke
THE SYNOPSIS: In his 12 seasons at Duke, the Blue Devils have won 72 games. In the 24 years prior to Cutcliffe’s arrival, they won 73 games.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Miami extends Mark Richt’s contract through 2023 season
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven months later, Richt announced his retirement.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Charlie Strong issues statement after judge’s blistering rebuke of him, his USF program
THE SYNOPSIS: Say what you want about Charlie Strong, the head coach. Charlie Strong, leader of young men, didn’t deserve this attack. At all.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Expansion rumblings once again swirling around Big 12
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that hasn’t happened. And likely won’t happen. Unless the Pac-12 implodes.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Nearly 30 percent of early entries weren’t selected in NFL draft
THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another cautionary tale of thinking too highly of yourself.
2012
THE HEADLINE: It’s official: Stanford’s Bowlsby named new Big 12 commish
THE SYNOPSIS: Until I stumbled across this, I had forgotten Bob Bowlsby had been the athletic director at Stanford since 2006.
2011
THE HEADLINE: ’95-percent’ certainty Russell Wilson plays in ’11? That’s news to Rockies
THE SYNOPSIS: I think sometimes people forget the Wilson-Wolfpack-Wisconsin drama wasn’t just limited to football.
Northern Illinois has joined the burgeoning list of FBS schools tightening the financial belts.
This week, Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier announced that he will be taking a 10-percent cut in pay. Football coach Thomas Hammock will be doing the same. The reduction will go into effect July 1, which is the start of the university’s fiscal year. The cuts will continue through the 2020-21 academic year.
“As we review the budget challenges, we will make the necessary adjustments to ensure the future of our institution and our athletic department,” Frazier wrote. “My primary concern and focus are that any budget reductions/cuts that we might have to make (either institutional, departmental or conference-wide) will only affect the student/staff experience if there is a SIGNIFICANT financial savings to preserve our institution’s operations.”
In his first season as the Northern Illinois head coach, Hammock made $610,000. That was sixth among MAC head coaches.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 cou25nterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.