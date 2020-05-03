Northwestern football
Getty Images

Northwestern new home for FAU transfer TE John Raine

By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in less than two months, Northwestern has added a transfer to its football roster.

In early March, Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey transferred into the Northwestern football program.  Friday, John Raine announced on Twitter that he’s doing the same.

In early April, Raine took the first step in leaving FAU by entering the NCAA transfer database.  The tight end will join the Northwestern football team as a graduate transfer.  The upcoming season will serve as the fifth-year senior’s final year of eligibility.

“Grateful for the opportunity to play my last year of college football and earn my master’s degree at Northwestern University,” Raine wrote.

Raine chose Northwestern over interest from, among others, Arkansas and USF.

Raine was a two-star 2016 signee.  In 2019, the Miami native set career-highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (343) and receiving touchdowns (six).  The half-dozen touchdown catches were second Harrison Bryant‘s seven. Bryant, incidentally, was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, for some perspective.  Northwestern tight ends finished the 2019 season with seven receptions for 30 yards.  With zero touchdowns.

All told, Raine finished the FAU portion of his playing career with 530 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 catches.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 3, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: David Cutcliffe gets two-year extension at Duke
THE SYNOPSIS: In his 12 seasons at Duke, the Blue Devils have won 72 games.  In the 24 years prior to Cutcliffe’s arrival, they won 73 games.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Miami extends Mark Richt’s contract through 2023 season
THE SYNOPSIS: Seven months later, Richt announced his retirement.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Charlie Strong issues statement after judge’s blistering rebuke of him, his USF program
THE SYNOPSIS: Say what you want about Charlie Strong, the head coach.  Charlie Strong, leader of young men, didn’t deserve this attack.  At all.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Expansion rumblings once again swirling around Big 12
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, that hasn’t happened. And likely won’t happen.  Unless the Pac-12 implodes.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Nearly 30 percent of early entries weren’t selected in NFL draft
THE SYNOPSIS: Yet another cautionary tale of thinking too highly of yourself.

2012

THE HEADLINE: It’s official: Stanford’s Bowlsby named new Big 12 commish
THE SYNOPSIS: Until I stumbled across this, I had forgotten Bob Bowlsby had been the athletic director at Stanford since 2006.

2011

THE HEADLINE: ’95-percent’ certainty Russell Wilson plays in ’11? That’s news to Rockies
THE SYNOPSIS: I think sometimes people forget the Wilson-Wolfpack-Wisconsin drama wasn’t just limited to football.

Northern Illinois joins ranks of FBS schools reducing coaching salaries

Northern Illinois football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Northern Illinois has joined the burgeoning list of FBS schools tightening the financial belts.

This week, Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier announced that he will be taking a 10-percent cut in pay.  Football coach Thomas Hammock will be doing the same. The reduction will go into effect July 1, which is the start of the university’s fiscal year.  The cuts will continue through the 2020-21 academic year.

“As we review the budget challenges, we will make the necessary adjustments to ensure the future of our institution and our athletic department,” Frazier wrote. “My primary concern and focus are that any budget reductions/cuts that we might have to make (either institutional, departmental or conference-wide) will only affect the student/staff experience if there is a SIGNIFICANT financial savings to preserve our institution’s operations.”

In his first season as the Northern Illinois head coach, Hammock made $610,000.  That was sixth among MAC head coaches.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 cou25nterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Ohio QB Nathan Rourke selected in second round of 2020 CFL draft

CFL
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Our mini CFL weekend here at CFT continues, this time with a little bit of MACtion.

Thursday, Virginia wide receiver Dejon Brissett was taken second overall in the 2020 CFL draft.  A baker’s dozen picks later, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke was selected.  The BC Lions used the 15th pick of the CFL draft on Rourke.

A really cool part of this story?  Rourke was born in Victoria, British Columbia.  Ohio noted in its release that Rourke “is the CFL’s highest-drafted quarterback since Jesse Palmer went 15th to the Montreal Alouettes in 2001.” Like Rourke, Palmer was born and raised in Canada.

Rourke is also the second Ohio football player to be selected in the CFL draft.  The first?  Rourke’s one-time teammate, running back Maleek Irons, a year ago.  The Hamilton Tiger-Cats took Irons in the third round of the 2019 CFL draft.

Rourke finished his career in Athens as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the program’s history.  From the school’s release:

Rourke finished his three-year career at Ohio with a record of 24-13 as starting quarterback and was under center for an unprecedented three-straight bowl victories. He ranks first in program history in career touchdowns scored (51), touchdowns responsible for (111), total offense yards gained (10,091), total offense yards per play (7.65), total offense yards per game (258.7), passing yards per attempt (8.3), passing yards per game (191.2) and passing efficiency (146.5); tied for first in rushing touchdowns (49); second in completions (525), attempts (894), passing yards (7,457) and passing touchdowns (60); third in points scored (306) and completion percentage (58.7 percent); fifth in passing yards per completion (14.2); eighth in rushing yards (2,634); and ninth in rushing yards per game (67.0). He owns program single-season records for points scored (132; 2017), touchdowns scored (22; 2017), touchdowns responsible for (39; 2017), total offense yards per play (8.07; 2018), total offense yards per game (283.6; 2018), most passing yards per attempt (tied; 8.9; 2018), high passing efficiency (156.3; 2018) and rushing touchdowns (21; 2017). Rourke was the inaugural winner of the Jon Cornish Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding Canadian player in NCAA Football, in 2017-18 and repeated as the winner in ’18-19. He was named one of five finalists for the award last month.

The only other FBS players selected in the 2020 CFL Draft were Buffalo offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla and Nevada wide receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange.  Jack-Kurdyla, a Quebec native who was a four-year starter with the Bulls, was the No. 4 overall pick of the CFL draft by the Edmonton Eskimos.  Also a native of Canada, O’Leary-Orange was drafted in the fourth round by defending Grey Cup champions Winnipeg.

Screws it: Troy QB hits the transfer portal

Troy football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 3, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Go ahead and mark off Troy on your “Football Transfer Portal” bingo card.  If you’re playing along at home, of course.

This week, 247Sports.com reported that Gavin Screws is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  No one from the Troy football program has confirmed that the quarterback is in the portal.  On his personal Twitter account Friday, though, the player acknowledged that is his intention.

Screws stated he made the decision because it’s what he and his family feel is best.

“Troy University will always hold a special place in my heart and everyone a part of the outstanding University and Football program,” Screws wrote. “I couldn’t praise Coach [Chip] Lindsey enough. He’s one of the greatest coaches in the nation and I truly believe that.  I also want to thank Coach Bam Hardman for the great relationship that we have developed over this journey.  I’ve made lifelong friendships at Troy and I love everyone in that program.  It’s what has made this decision so tough for me.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Screws was a three-star member of the Troy football Class of 2019.  The Jacksonville, Fla., native didn’t see the field as a true freshman.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019.  That was the Trojans’ first season under Lindsey.  Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.