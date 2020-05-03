Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in less than two months, Northwestern has added a transfer to its football roster.

In early March, Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey transferred into the Northwestern football program. Friday, John Raine announced on Twitter that he’s doing the same.

In early April, Raine took the first step in leaving FAU by entering the NCAA transfer database. The tight end will join the Northwestern football team as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as the fifth-year senior’s final year of eligibility.

“Grateful for the opportunity to play my last year of college football and earn my master’s degree at Northwestern University,” Raine wrote.

Raine chose Northwestern over interest from, among others, Arkansas and USF.

Raine was a two-star 2016 signee. In 2019, the Miami native set career-highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (343) and receiving touchdowns (six). The half-dozen touchdown catches were second Harrison Bryant‘s seven. Bryant, incidentally, was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Now, for some perspective. Northwestern tight ends finished the 2019 season with seven receptions for 30 yards. With zero touchdowns.

All told, Raine finished the FAU portion of his playing career with 530 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 catches.