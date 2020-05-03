Go ahead and mark off Troy on your “Football Transfer Portal” bingo card. If you’re playing along at home, of course.

This week, 247Sports.com reported that Gavin Screws is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. No one from the Troy football program has confirmed that the quarterback is in the portal. On his personal Twitter account Friday, though, the player acknowledged that is his intention.

Screws stated he made the decision because it’s what he and his family feel is best.

“Troy University will always hold a special place in my heart and everyone a part of the outstanding University and Football program,” Screws wrote. “I couldn’t praise Coach [Chip] Lindsey enough. He’s one of the greatest coaches in the nation and I truly believe that. I also want to thank Coach Bam Hardman for the great relationship that we have developed over this journey. I’ve made lifelong friendships at Troy and I love everyone in that program. It’s what has made this decision so tough for me.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Screws was a three-star member of the Troy football Class of 2019. The Jacksonville, Fla., native didn’t see the field as a true freshman.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019. That was the Trojans’ first season under Lindsey. Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.