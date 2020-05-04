If you need a glimmer of hope for the upcoming season, the Arkansas football program is here for you. Or, as some would call it, blowing sunshine up your nether regions.

The upcoming college football season is scheduled to kick off Aug. 29 with seven games involving FBS schools, including Navy-Notre Dame in Dublin. Seemingly the only near-certainty amidst the coronavirus pandemic uncertainty is that, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely the new college football season will kick off as planned. Myriad ideas have been bandied about if/when the season doesn’t start on time. An October start. Or January. Or February, which seems to have garnered the most notoriety as being the most feasible. Or a split season where some games happen in the fall and some happen in the spring.

As various states have started easing stay-at-home restrictions, though, there’s a growing sense that maybe, possibly, potentially the season could commence closer to originally-scheduled start time. Late last month, University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld stated that he is hopeful the school will be able to resume sports practices June 1, including football. Less than a week later, the Arkansas athletic director, Hunter Yurachek told the school’s Board of Trustees during a virtual meeting that the plan is to start football practice in mid-July. And start the 2020 season Sept. 5.

JUST IN: University of Arkansas planning on starting Razorback football Sept. 5, with practice starting mid July -per Hunter Yurachek on Board of Trustees virtual meeting today pic.twitter.com/w9IhxH4Zi5 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 4, 2020

Yurachek stressing everything they’ve looked at from disinfecting the stadium, ensuring social distance with fans, having employees wear PPE. He added they have time to make these decisions with football season still several months out — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) May 4, 2020

Arkansas is currently scheduled to open the 2020 college football season at home against Nevada Sept. 5.

Further buttressing Yurachek’s optimism? Just a short time after he made his proclamation, the same board with which Yurachek spoke voted unanimously to have in-person classroom instruction in the fall.

BREAKING: The @UofA_System Board of Trustees have unanimously passed a resolution to have in-classroom instruction on all of its campuses this fall. — Trey Schaap (@trey1037TheBuzz) May 4, 2020

All that said, take Yurachek’s optimism with an offensive lineman-sized grain of salt. There are too many variables to flatly state that, four months from now, we’ll be to the point where the season can kick off as scheduled. Conversely, it’s too early to concretely state that there won’t be a season.