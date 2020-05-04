College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 4, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Oregon’s Rob Mullens reportedly a candidate for vacant Texas A&M AD job

THE SYNOPSIS: Mullens, obviously, remained in Eugene. Later that month, A&M hired Ole Miss’ Ross Bjork.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M TE Luke Laufenberg is now cancer-free

THE SYNOPSIS: Sadly, the tight end, who transferred to UTEP, passed away the following year after the cancer returned.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Judge who ripped Charlie Strong disqualifies herself from USF player’s case

THE SYNOPSIS: This one of the more head-scratching offseason soap operas. Two of Strong’s Bulls players arrested on violent felony charges earlier in the offseason. The judge, Margaret Taylor, very publicly questioned whether Strong should continue as USF’s head coach. Strong then very publicly defended himself and his program.

2017

THE HEADLINE: UCF extends contract of Scott Frost after promising debut season

THE SYNOPSIS: Coming off a winless 2015 campaign, UCF went 6-6 in 2016. Then a perfect 13-0 the following year. In December of 2017, Frost left to take the head job at alma mater Nebraska.

2015

THE HEADLINE: UNC celebrates ‘May the Fourth be with you’ with ‘Tar Wars’ poster

THE SYNOPSIS: I am a huge, huge Star Wars fan. “May the Fourth be with you” annoys the living s hit out of me.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston’s baseball suspension comes to an end

THE SYNOPSIS: This was the culmination (for the most part) of the “Great Crab Caper” that dominated that offseason’s headlines.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Conference USA officially adds five

THE SYNOPSIS: Charlotte, FIU, Louisiana Tech, North Texas and UTSA joined the league. That same day, San Jose State and Utah State moved from the WAC to the MWC.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten, Pac-12 ‘largely aligned’ in favor of plus-one postseason

THE SYNOPSIS: The plus-one model would’ve simply added a championship game after the bowls were played. Thankfully, the four-team playoff won out in the end. Hopefully, an eight-team playoff is in the offing.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Pac-12 officially announces ‘landmark media deal’

THE SYNOPSIS: Nine years later, the Pac-12 continue to lag far, far behind the other Power Five conferences in revenue. Last month, it was reported the league is considering selling its TV rights to Apple.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Naughty Beaver: OSU CB facing three charges

THE SYNOPSIS: I’m John, and I have the maturity level of a 12-year-old. Still.