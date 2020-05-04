Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For Kentucky, it was a busy close to the workweek on the football transfer portal front. And not in a positive way.

Friday afternoon, at 2:41 p.m. ET, Cavon Butler took the first step in leaving the Kentucky football program. On his personal Twitter account, the defensive lineman announced that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

“I would like to thank the University of Kentucky staff for giving me the opportunity to play [football] there,” Butler wrote. “I would also like to thank my family and God for helping me make this life-changing decision.”

My recruitment is fully open‼️ pic.twitter.com/X2MApIdUpF — Cavon Butler (@CVon01) May 1, 2020

That same day, at 3:57 p.m. ET, Butler’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, announced the same decision.

“Thank you to the University of Kentucky for the opportunity to represent BBN and go through the build and development process,” Hawkins wrote.

Thank you BBN I appreciate everything pic.twitter.com/WC8lr7NDW9 — Five5™️ (@mbk_55era) May 1, 2020

Both Hawkins and Butler were three-star signees. Hawkins was a part of the Kentucky football Class of 2018. Butler was part of the Wildcats’ 2019 class. The former was the No. 37 strongside defensive end in the country. The latter was the No. 37 prospect regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

Hawkins took a redshirt as a true freshman. Last season, Hawkins appeared in nine games. The end was credited with three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.

Butler appeared in one game as a true freshman. That appearance, against FCS UT Martin, Butler was credited with one tackle. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, he was able to take a redshirt.

Barring the unexpected, both Butler and Hawkins would have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.