Very quietly, and aside from a rather large hiccup, Clemson has been putting together a very impressive 2021 football recruiting class. Tuesday, the building continued.

On Twitter, Will Shipley announced that he has committed to playing for the Clemson football team. The talented running back had previously informed the Clemson football staff of his decision prior to going public with it.

“It was incredible,” Shipley told 247Sports.com. “Just to be able to finally know where I’m going and know where my home is, is such a great feeling.

“I told Coach [Dabo] Swinney, Coach [Tony] Elliott and Coach [Danny] Pearman, really the three guys that played a big role in my recruiting process and all of them were so happy for me. Huge smiles on their faces, for them to be so excited it really made it a special moment for me.”

Shipley is a five-star 2021 prospect. The North Carolina high schooler is the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country. He’s also the No. 1 player regardless of position in his home state.

According to 247Sports.com, Shipley had “also strongly considered Notre Dame, Stanford, Duke, N.C. State and North Carolina” before opting for Clemson.

Given the decommitment of the nation’s top 2021, Korey Foreman, Shipley is the only five-star commit for the Tigers in the class thus far.

That class, incidentally, is currently ranked fourth on the 247Sports.com composite. It’s also No. 2 in the ACC, behind North Carolina.