If you had Conference USA as the next media days shoe to drop, collect your winnings.
Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person. A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well. Then, Monday, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.
Tuesday morning, meanwhile, brings official word that Conference USA has also canceled its in-person Football Media Days. That had been scheduled for July 22-23 in Frisco, Texas.
From the league:
Conference USA will be moving to a virtual event for its 2020 Football Kickoff and Media Days. The league’s head coaches and select student-athletes will be a part of the event to discuss and promote the upcoming season later this summer. Dates and additional information on the 2020 Ryan Conference USA Football Kickoff will be announced at a later date.
As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.
Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:
AAC — Virtual, to be determined
ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined
MAC — Virtual, to be determined
MWC — Virtual, to be determined
Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana