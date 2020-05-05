Conference USA
Getty Images

Conference USA joins growing number of leagues to cancel in-person Football Media Days, plan on virtual ones

By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had Conference USA as the next media days shoe to drop, collect your winnings.

Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, Monday, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.

Tuesday morning, meanwhile, brings official word that Conference USA has also canceled its in-person Football Media Days.  That had been scheduled for July 22-23 in Frisco, Texas.

From the league:

Conference USA will be moving to a virtual event for its 2020 Football Kickoff and Media Days. The league’s head coaches and select student-athletes will be a part of the event to discuss and promote the upcoming season later this summer. Dates and additional information on the 2020 Ryan Conference USA Football Kickoff will be announced at a later date.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:
AAC — Virtual, to be determined
ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined
MAC — Virtual, to be determined
MWC — Virtual, to be determined
Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

Four-star 2020 Florida signee Issiah Walker hurtles into transfer portal

Florida football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Issiah Walker‘s time with the Florida football program didn’t last long.  At all.  Probably.

In October, Walker committed to the Florida football team.  Two months later, he signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Period.  Monday, however, it was reported that the offensive lineman had entered the NCAA transfer database.

No one from the Florida football program would comment on Walker’s status with the team.  Or why he’s halfway out the proverbial door.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Walker was a four-star member of the Florida football Class of 2020.  He is rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country.  The Miami, Fla., product was the No. 24 prospect in that state regardless of position.

No other offensive line in the Gators’ last class was rated higher than Walker.

Walker had originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the SEC East rival.  Visits to UF and USC were the only ones taken by Walker.  At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visits are prohibited.  The earliest those could resume is May 31.

Four-star QB son of ex-Alabama, Florida OC Doug Nussmeier commits to LSU

LSU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 8:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LSU has added a familiar surname to college football fans to its 2021 recruiting haul.  A a very familiar surname to one member of Ed Orgeron‘s coaching staff.

On Twitter Monday, Garrett Nussmeier announced that he has committed to the LSU football team.  Nussmeier is the son of Doug Nussmeier, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama ((2012-13, Michigan (2014) and Florida (2015-17), among other places.

In February, Scott Linehan was hired as LSU’s new passing-game coordinator.  When the elder Nussmeier was a quarterback at Idaho in the early nineties, Linehan was the Vandals’ offensive coordinator.  And Nussmeier’s position coach.  Additionally, the two coaches were assistants on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2018.  Linehan was the offensive coordinator, Nussmeier the tight ends coach.

As for the younger Nussmeier, he is a four-star 2021 quarterback.  He’s rated as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the country.  The Texas high schooler is also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state.

Nussmeier held offers from, among others, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

LSU now has nine football commitments as part of its 2021 recruiting class.  That group is currently ranked 10th nationally on the 247Sports.com composite.  They are also third in the SEC at the moment.  Tennessee (No. 3) and Florida (No. 4) are the only two schools ahead of LSU right now.  The next-closest league school is Georgia at No. 17.

Suspended starting safety Daniel Charles set to transfer from East Carolina

East Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 6:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The East Carolina football program has seen a potential hit to its secondary talent.

Back in February, Daniel Charles was indefinitely suspended from the East Carolina football team for unspecified violations of team rules.  Three months later, the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  An East Carolina football official confirmed that Charles has hit the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Georgia, Charles was a two-star member of the East Carolina football Class of 2018.  It’s expected that Charles will have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility to use, beginning in 2021.

As a true freshman, Charles played in a dozen games for the Pirates.  He started one of those contests.

Last season, Charles started the first 11 games of that campaign.  His two interceptions were tied for third on the team.  He was also credited with four passes defensed, which were tied for fourth.

All told in his ECU career, Charles has been credited with 91 tackles, five passes defensed, 4½ tackles for loss, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Charles’ impending departure continues a rough offseason for the East Carolina football program.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

Two Kentucky football players entered transfer portal within hours of each other late last week

Kentucky football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For Kentucky, it was a busy close to the workweek on the football transfer portal front.  And not in a positive way.

Friday afternoon, at 2:41 p.m. ET, Cavon Butler took the first step in leaving the Kentucky football program.  On his personal Twitter account, the defensive lineman announced that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

“I would like to thank the University of Kentucky staff for giving me the opportunity to play [football] there,” Butler wrote. “I would also like to thank my family and God for helping me make this life-changing decision.”

That same day, at 3:57 p.m. ET, Butler’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, announced the same decision.

“Thank you to the University of Kentucky for the opportunity to represent BBN and go through the build and development process,” Hawkins wrote.

Both Hawkins and Butler were three-star signees.  Hawkins was a part of the Kentucky football Class of 2018.  Butler was part of the Wildcats’ 2019 class.  The former was the No. 37 strongside defensive end in the country.  The latter was the No. 37 prospect regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

Hawkins took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Last season, Hawkins appeared in nine games. The end was credited with three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.

Butler appeared in one game as a true freshman.  That appearance, against FCS UT Martin, Butler was credited with one tackle. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, he was able to take a redshirt.

Barring the unexpected, both Butler and Hawkins would have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

 