The East Carolina football program has seen a potential hit to its secondary talent.

Back in February, Daniel Charles was indefinitely suspended from the East Carolina football team for unspecified violations of team rules. Three months later, the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. An East Carolina football official confirmed that Charles has hit the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Georgia, Charles was a two-star member of the East Carolina football Class of 2018. It’s expected that Charles will have to sit out the 2020 campaign. That would leave him with two years of eligibility to use, beginning in 2021.

As a true freshman, Charles played in a dozen games for the Pirates. He started one of those contests.

Last season, Charles started the first 11 games of that campaign. His two interceptions were tied for third on the team. He was also credited with four passes defensed, which were tied for fourth.

All told in his ECU career, Charles has been credited with 91 tackles, five passes defensed, 4½ tackles for loss, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Charles’ impending departure continues a rough offseason for the East Carolina football program.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston. Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.